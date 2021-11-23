the plot and the cast

Finally here we are: the new film by Little Women arrived on the small screen. Today, Tuesday 23 November, in fact, the film made its debut on Netflix which confirms, once again, an innovative platform in search of titles that can attract the public. The film of Little Women had been released in January 2020 in cinemas, but in a short time Italy stopped due to the Covid and therefore not everyone has had the opportunity to go and see it. For this reason, his arrival on Netflix it was much appreciated.

However, Little Women is one of the musts of the world of cinema. Based on the novel of the same name by Louise May Alcott, over the years he has made the public fall in love with his story so much so as to arrive at as many as seven film adaptations of which the seventh is what awaits us on Netflix. 134 minutes full of emotions and fears, under the direction of Greta Gerwig which was confirmed to the role after the great success of Ladybird. It comes two years after the last film adaptation and this time they have not spared: a budget of 40 million dollars with the filming that took place mainly in Boston, but also directly in Massachusetts in the cities of Concord, Harvard and Lancaster and lasted a couple of months. During filming, Gerwig banned the cast and crew from using cell phones, so no photos came out of the set early. The film debut was very positive and was enthusiastically received by critics with compliments to the cast for acting, all defined as stellar work on all levels. Little Women was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Non-Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and won the Oscar as Best Costumes. On the other hand, the costumes chosen really leave you speechless, even those of Jo Marchdespite his more masculine taste in dressing.

The cast of Little Women

The cast of Little Women

In the cast of the new film by Little Women we find Emma Watson as Meg March. Despite what one might think, however, the role of Meg initially did not belong to the Harry Potter actress. His role, in fact, was to be played by Emma Stone which, however, was forced to abandon the project due to the overlap of the shooting with the promotional tour of La Favorita. A stellar cast where we find Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Florence Pugh in those of Amy March ed Eliza Scanlen in those of Beth March. While Laura Dern will be mother Marmee. Timothée Chalamet will play Laurie Laurence, Tracy Letts will be Mr. Dashwood and Bob Odenkirk Mr. March. There will be also Meryl Streep in a cameo as Aunt March, while James Norton will play the role of John Brooke. Louis Garrel will be Friedrich Bhaer e Chris Cooper will be Mr. Laurence.

The plot of Little Women

We are in New York, in 1868. Josephine March “Jo” is a young teacher living in a pension and doing what she can to make her way as a writer. However, it only manages to publish short stories thanks to the Mr. Dashwood, a local publisher. She is very talented, but her works are unsuccessful as she is a woman. So, in order to earn something, he resigns himself to writing only what people want to read. Professor Friedrich Bhaer, a roommate of hers, tries to make her understand that she will never be a true writer, despite her talent, until she learns to write following her heart. Council misunderstood by Jo who loses confidence in herself and thinks it’s a criticism. Moreover, on the same day, he receives a telegram from his sister Meg asking her to come home to attend Beth, the younger sister who got worse. Going back home, Jo remembers what his life was like before he moved to New York. Let’s go back in time, to 1861, and we are in Concord, Massachusetts where we meet four teenage sisters who are very different from each other: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March who live together with their mother Marmee, while the father is in the Unionist army. The war, unfortunately, also makes itself felt in their family due to the lack of money, but they are still doing everything possible to help the poor of the community. Let’s not anticipate anything else as the film deserves to be seen without spoilers, but only that the four sisters are determined to follow their dreams, despite the problems of their age to be solved and despite the American Civil War that is the background.

And have you ever seen one of the Little Women movies or read the books? Will you be watching this new version of Little Women coming to Netflix? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!