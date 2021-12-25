the plot and the super cast of the film with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet broadcast on Rete4

For Christmas Eve 2021, Rete4’s proposal is a funny American sentimental comedy that tells the story of two women who want to completely change their lives. The film Love does not go on vacation airs on Rete4 on Friday 24 December 2021 starting at 21:30 with the participation of the first Oscar Kate Winslet as well as Cameron Diaz. The two great performers play the role of an American producer and an English journalist, both desperate and disappointed by love who decide to exchange apartments via the internet to change their lives too.

Love does not go on vacation: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Love does not go on vacation (from the original language title of The Holiday) is a 2006 romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers, an American director known worldwide for the great success of the film What Women Want – What women want with Mel Gibson.

The cast of actors is embellished by the two protagonists played by Kate Winslet, admired Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Reader as well as the unforgettable protagonist of Titanic, and from Cameron Diaz, already admired in films Everyone’s crazy about Mary and in the film The Mask – From zero to myth.

The beloved also completes the cast of actors Jude Law, the likeable and versatile Jack Black, Besides Eli Wallach, Edward Burns, Rufus Sewell.

Love does not go on vacation: the plot of the movie

Amanda Woods is an American producer while Iris Simpkins is an English journalist, very different but united by their love disappointments. In fact, the two women would like to change their lives but do not have the courage to take it in hand until they get an idea.

The two without knowing each other decide to put an end to their love stories by exchanging apartments via the internet and forcing one to take the place of the other. The decision will obviously be a sort of earthquake for their lives but the opportunity will lead them to rediscover the joys of love.