the plot – Corriere dell’Umbria





Tonight on TV, Wednesday 8 September 2021, the film airs Bitter Paradise on Channel 5. A story from a book The Descendants by Kaui Hart Hemmings. 2011 film, directed by Alexander Payne, the lead actor is George Clooney which gives the face of a lawyer who is so busy with his career that he underestimates everything that happens in his family. Also in the cast are Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller, Matthew Lillard, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Beau Bridges and Robert Forster

There plot: Matt King, played by George Clooney, is a husband and father who has always been indifferent and distant from his family, because he is very focused on his career as a lawyer and dedicated to looking after economic interests in Hawaii. But when his wife is the victim of a boating accident in the Waikiki Sea, entering an irreversible coma, Matt is forced to reconnect with his two daughters and therefore to reconsider his past and evaluate a new future. At the same time, Matt must also decide whether or not to sell his family’s land, a priceless stretch of tropical beach that the King family inherited from Hawaiian royalty and missionaries. When Matt discovers his wife’s constant betrayals with another man, he decides to take back his life and embarks on a journey with his daughters during which he will meet all kinds of meetings that will help him reflect on himself and his family.





The title of the book, “the offspring“has a double meaning: on the one hand it clearly refers to the Hawaiian origins of the protagonist and the influence these will have on his decision to sell or not the family land and on the other it concerns the moral and more inner journey of the protagonist, who in this precise moment of his life is experiencing a sort of meltdown. The conflict that Matt experiences is not only linked to the betrayal of his wife, but also to the desire to pay homage to the memory of his ancestors and not to disappoint his descendants.



