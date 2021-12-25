the plot that brings Kessie’s heir

The Rossoneri transfer market can ignite as early as January: Kessie’s heir in the crosshairs, intertwining with Pogba

There are now a few days left until the reopening of the transfer market winter and the Milan by Stefano Pioli is a candidate as the absolute protagonist of the month of January. Among the priorities of the Rossoneri club there is certainly that of resolving the ‘knot’ linked to future of Franck Kessie. Renewal is unlikely to come and farewell, given the expiration in six months, it could be consumed as early as January. In this sense, as far as the heir of the former Atalantino is concerned, an unprecedented track could be on the horizon. As reported by the ‘Manchestereveningnews’, the Manchester United he would have in mind several profiles to target already in the first weeks of 2022, in January. The idea of ​​the ‘Red Devils’ is to seize the right market opportunities, especially at low costs.

In this sense, there is to be replaced the departing Paul Pogba: the French, it is now clear, will leave Old Trafford given the contract expiring on 30 June 2022 with Manchester United. Hunt for the heir of the French, which always remains among the great dreams of Juventus for next year. The British portal reports that among the candidates there are Amadou Haidara of Leipzig, Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach and Franck Kessie. The Milan midfielder is far from renewal and could say goodbye in January: Rangnick wants him immediately to replace Pogba. A scenario that can open a new one, equally unprecedented, as regards the heir of the Ivorian midfielder in that of Milanello.

Milan, an idea from Juventus for the post Kessie

The eyes of the Milan would be pointed at A league, in Turin, especially on the squad coached by Massimiliano Allegri. Among the names that are no longer a priority for the Juventus and that Milan certainly likes Weston’s McKennie, already approached the sales last summer.

The US midfielder would also represent a prospect shot for the ‘Devil’ (he is two years younger than Kessie) and has a rating close to 25 million of Euro.

The 23-year-old midfielder, also approached to Atletico Madrid, this season he made 18 appearances overall with 2 goals.