the plot, the cast and the release date on Netflix

The film arrived in Italian cinemas on December 8, anticipating the on demand release on Netflix: let’s find out the release date.

On December 8, 2021 it was released in Italian cinemas Don’t look up, the new film by Adam Mckay, formerly nominated for the Golden Globe and winner of the National Board of Review. The film boasts a stellar cast of Oscar-winning actors and the presence of two famous singers for the audience. The release date has already been announced on Netflix.

Release date of the movie on Netflix

After the arrival of Don’t look up in the halls, Netflix has posted the official trailer to announce the arrival of the film also on its platform. The expected release date is that of December 24th 2021. Those who wait to see it on demand can enjoy the trailer in the meantime.

Don’t look up: the plot of the film

Two scientists notice the presence of a asteroid traveling on the trajectory of the Earth. The attempt to warn the White House and the population fails until a scandal affecting the president of the United States changes things. The news is spread and to save the planet the launch of a spaceship is organized to divert its path. However, a new hitch is created: the asteroid is made up of materials precious.

Don’t look up, the cast of the film

The cast of the new film by Oscar-winning director Adam McKay counts the presence of very famous actors. Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett are actors from Oscar. Timothée Chalamet, on the other hand, was nominated for the film in 2018 Call me by your name. Jonah Hill has two Oscar nominations, in 2012 and 2014, for the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Matthew Perry is famous for starring in the famous sitcom Friends. To these are added Tomer Sisley and Himesh Pate, comedians, and Kid Cud and Ariana Grande, singers.

The soundtrack of the film

Nicholas Brittell, composer and pianist, signs the original music for the film. He has previously worked with Adam McKay on two films. Other tracks featured are “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi, co-written with Britell and Taura Stinson, and “Second Nature” written by Britell and Justin Vernon with the interpretation of Bon Iver. The trailer for the film, on the other hand, is accompanied by the song “Run For Your Life” by The Seige.

