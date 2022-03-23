the ‘plugged in’ syndrome or why helping a child is not always good

Nepotism, treatment in favor of a family member, is deeply rooted in society. In fact, in the 21st century, it runs wild, to the point that, in general, it is seen as something normal. In part, because it is ubiquitous: it is present in business, politics, culture and the university and in professions such as journalism, law or medicine, where family sagas are common.

There is also a boom in the world of entertainment, with Hollywood in the lead. It is enough to leaf through a magazine, surf television or browse social networks to come across the most glamorous version of nepotism: there are the actor children of actors or directors. From the three daughters of Meryl Streep to the young Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), through Lili-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), Jaden Smith (Will Smith), Zosia Mamet (David Mamet), Dylan Penn (Sean Penn) and Dakota Johnson (Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson). There are so many that they would discourage any hopefuls who don’t have a relative with movie connections.

Will Smith with his son Jaden Smith in the movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, where he played that same relationship Vanguard Archive

In fashion and sports there are also many children of models and athletes. Without forgetting the children of celebrities, who perpetuate the fame of their parents on couché pages and television programs.

The term nepotism has its origins in the Latin word nepos, for nephew or grandson. However, the most correct etymology is the one that leads us to the Italian word “nepote”, referring to any member of a family. From there arises, between the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries, the concept of “nepotism”, which was used to describe the corrupt practice of the popes to place their relatives in the Vatican. The aforementioned “nepotes” used to be the illegitimate children of the pontiffs.

Nepotism

The concept was used to describe the corrupt practice of popes placing their relatives in the Vatican.

The term has not lost its validity, although its meaning varies depending on the dictionary that is consulted. In that of the Royal Academy it is defined as “the excessive preference that some give to their relatives for concessions or public jobs”, while María Moliner describes it as: “The vice of public administration that consists in the characters giving the charge their relatives or that the charges be given by favor and not by merit’.

At Oxford Dictionary This favoritism is not limited to public power, nepotism is: “Giving an unfair advantage, especially in the form of work, to a member of your family from a position of power.”

A deeply rooted and consented cultural practice”







Norbert BilbenProfessor of Ethics UB





But isn’t it natural to help children as much as possible? If one has a business or contacts: What’s wrong with favoring the blood of your blood? These are questions that imply a moral reflection and that is why I put them to Norbert Bilbeny, professor of ethics at the University of Barcelona. From the outset, he agrees that nepotism is “a very ingrained and consented cultural practice”, in our group nature, “in addition to a way of demonstrating power on the part of parents. That of: ‘I already have them all placed…’ It is the feudal company, it is ‘my kingdom’ with my princes and infants”. And yes, it would also have its institutionalized version in the monarchical system, which for this essayist: “It is nepotism in its dynastic version.”

Kim Jong-un Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

republican nepotism

Dynasties also occur in republics. Some dictatorial, like that of the Kim, of North Korea and others as democratic as in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might not have gotten there if he had not been the son of the charismatic Pierre. Or in the United States, where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would not have been presidential advisers without the intercession of their respective father and father-in-law. Due to their little preparation and arrogance, they were a perfect example of nepotism.

Nepotism, adds Bilbeny, is both cultural and biological: “It has a lot to do with the behavior of our species which, like that of other mammals, is to protect our young over those of others. But it is also cultural, because it depends on the traditions and uses of each community”. For example, it would be logical that, in more egalitarian societies, nepotism would be less common, since if there are more equal opportunities there is no need to be so vigilant or favor the offspring so much.

Nepotism, adds Bilbeny, is not specific to the upper classes: “It is more noticeable in these sectors because there are more resources to transmit, but I think it is an interclass phenomenon.” Both large factories and neighborhood stores are inherited, what happens is that cases like that of Marta Ortega —daughter of the owner of Inditex and who in April will become president of the company founded by her father—, are much more striking than the of the shopkeeper’s son. But in both cases, the logic of the parents, when giving up the witness of the business or moving their contacts to “place” them, is the same: help the children.

I think it’s a cross-class phenomenon.”







Norbert Bilben





So why is nepotism so infamous? Isn’t that a generous boost? “It contains an element of generosity, yes”, answers Bilbeny, “but also of risk exposure to those you are helping, because you take away their motivation and effort; the possibility of developing their capacities”, she reflects. This would be one of the toxicities of this practice. The other, the fact that nepotism threatens meritocracy, causing: “A global effect of discrimination, since the capacities of those who are harmed because of this favored treatment are not taken into account.”

In theory, this favored treatment is not allowed in the public sphere, where he has reigned unapologetically for centuries: “In Spain there was a very clear case of nepotism with Ramón Serrano Suñer, Franco’s brother-in-law, who was second in the State… Here there is a tradition of brotherhood and sisterhood that is obvious”, explains Bilbeny.

Josef Hans Lazar (left) gives explanations to Ramón Serrano Suñer at the opening of an exhibition at the German embassy. Madrid, 1941. EFE

Today these practices cause problems: “Because in the public sphere it is illegal and, furthermore, it is considered a ‘bad practice’, something immoral, since one cannot be both judge and jury when appointing or hiring someone.” Bilbeny is blunt: “In a democracy that values ​​ethics, nepotism represents discrimination and a principle of injury to the merits to run for public office. It harms the prestige and credibility of the institutions”.

Nepotism in politics today is very frowned upon. However, in other areas (such as fashion, culture and entertainment) it seems to be not only accepted, but admired. It seems to love that the son of or the daughter of decide to dedicate themselves to exactly the same as their parents and have no problem getting their first leading role or their first opinion column, presenting television programs or getting millionaire contracts with cosmetic firms.

Nepotism in politics today is very frowned upon. However, in other realms, it seems to be not only accepted, but admired.

The essayist Adam Bellow, who has analyzed this issue in depth, speaks of a “new nepotism”, more discreet, in which it is the children who follow in the footsteps of their parents, on their own initiative. So, as he writes: “The succession phenomenon implies, apparently, less nepotism on the part of the parents and more opportunism on the part of the children.”

A counterproductive practice

For Norbert Bilbeny, nepotism harms those it supposedly benefits, because it does not allow them to develop their abilities: “There is a detriment, because they have not had the opportunity to learn for themselves or to value what their parents have obtained.” For this reason, there are places where there is a tradition of forcing the son to start from scratch in the business that they will inherit. “Although later they will have more opportunities, at least they will have acquired skills and merits that will mitigate the reproach.”

For Bellow (son, by the way, of Saul Bellow, Nobel Prize for Literature), nepotism is not in itself something negative. In fact, his essay is titled In praise of Nepotism (In praise of nepotism) and in its pages claims that this practice is rooted “in the bonds between parents and children and in the transmission of family legacies”. For him, it represents a cycle of generosity and gratitude that weaves society. And because it is not going to go away, what he suggests is to talk about it without complexes and “treat it as an art, which can be practiced well or badly.”

But, says Norbert Bilbeny, nepotism cannot be good: “From an ethical point of view it would only be justified when alongside those favored there have been others who have been able to exercise their right to dispute that opportunity.” And, of course, that the chosen family member has the skills and merits required to occupy this place. “If this is so, it is less morally objectionable, but nepotism, as such, is a practice that is not ethical and, moreover, illegal in the public sector.”

Norbert Bilbeny Professor of Ethics nepotism harms those it supposedly benefits César Rangel / Own

“Working father, hustler son, beggar grandson.” “The father creates it, the son maintains it, the grandson closes it”… Another classic within nepotism is that the favored person does not have the capacity to exercise the power that has been granted to him. This is not always the case, it is true, but examples abound. Therefore, as Bilbeny points out: “I think there are also aesthetic reasons, of social prestige of the company”, to avoid this practice.

In addition, it is not always the most appropriate to give everything to children. “The best way to help them is not to give them the fish, but the rod,” she advises. “Encourage them to wake up. Tell them that we will protect them and that whenever they need us, we will be there, but that they have to find a life for themselves.” The ideal is to raise autonomous children, not dependents.

read also