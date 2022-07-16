The PNC reports the capture of 57 Salvadorans from Barrio 18 and MS-13

Some chose to leave their country to take refuge in Mexico or the United States, while others stayed in Guatemala, where they allied themselves with family members who have lived here for years or friends of other gang members, according to the PNC.

Fifty-seven Salvadoran gang members have been arrested in Guatemala since Nayib Bukele’s states of emergency began in neighboring El Salvador, according to figures from the National Civil Police (PNC) through July.

The first state of emergency in the neighboring country was declared after the violent deaths of more than 70 people between Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. And since then, many Salvadoran citizens have chosen to leave to avoid being arrested and imprisoned.

The end of the truce that the last governments had agreed, including that of Bukele, had put them in check and the Salvadoran president “declared war on them.”

From that account, the authorities in Guatemala activated alerts on the border, because they assumed that “this hunt for gang members from Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) would lead them to flee to Guatemala,” as explained at the time by the Minister of the Interior , Napoleón Barrientos, and the director of the PNC, Héctor Hernández.

PNC investigators established that displacement occurred. Gang members stationed themselves mainly in Jutiapa, and started operations from there. Others moved to other places, such as Chiquimula, Petén and San Marcos, because they wanted to reach Mexico and try to reach the United States.

Other groups stayed in the metropolitan area, especially in Guatemala City, Villa Nueva and Mixco, according to the police analysis.

On April 24, 2022, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador renewed the emergency regime for another 30 days, at the request of the Salvadoran president, to continue the fight against gangs.

In Guatemala, according to data from the Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (Deic) of the PNC and the Division against the Development of Gangs (Dipanda), they assure that, in recent months, since the decisions of the neighboring country, they have arrested and expelled 57 gang members.

According to Deic figures, 57 gang members were captured. There are 52 men and five women.

Of these, 45 were already expelled because they had arrest warrants in force in their country of origin, while 12 were taken to Guatemalan prisons because they had pending accounts with the national justice system.

Of the total gang members arrested, 32 are members of Barrio 18 and 15 of MS-13, in addition to 10 not linked to any of the above.

The security forces detected a structure known as the Cachorras, which was led by a Salvadoran gang member and four Guatemalans, including three women.

During this period, the authorities identified 11 Guatemalans who have ties to the Salvadoran gang members arrested and expelled from the country. There are seven women and four men, according to Deic data.

apprehensions

The Police, during the last months, have identified and frustrated attempts by Salvadorans to evade the law through impersonating identities.

On April 1, at 3:00 p.m., the security forces arrested the first Salvadoran gang member on 12th street in the Nimajuyú neighborhood, zone 21 of Guatemala City. They identified him as René Alexánder Aguilar Flores, 25, alias Mica, who was accompanied by Guatemalan Juan Carlos Estrada Xambá, 31, alias Kivi.

The PNC identifies them as hit men for the Wacos Locotes Sureños (WLS) and Hoover Vatos Locos Sureños (HVLS) cliques, from Barrio 18, respectively.

On April 5, after an armed attack in which two people were injured, the security forces raided buildings in zones 5 and 18 of the capital.

That day they dismantled the Cachorras structure, led by Salvadoran gang member Wílman Wilfredo Muñoz Alfaro and/or Wílman Wilfredo Muñoz Acosta, 40, of the Shato Park Locos Sureños (SPLS) clique of the Barrio 18 gang.

On April 22, on the road to Bethel, in the municipality of Las Cruces, Petén, they located Salvadoran Jose Mauricio Landaverde and/or Álex Alfredo Ábrego Ábrego, with a history of homicide and extortion.

According to the National Registry of Natural Persons of El Salvador, his real name is José Inés Ponce, 36, originally from Zacatecoluca, La Paz, and under that identity he has a record for possession and possession of firearms.

He belongs to the Directos Locos Salvatruchos (DLS) clique of MS-13, of the San Vicente program. It was heading towards the United States through Mexico.

Salvadoran marero alias “El Flash, fled his country, but was captured in Guatemala The police of Guatemala and El Salvador exchange information on this type of criminal The Salvadoran is a gang leader 18 who was fleeing from the authorities of his country. pic.twitter.com/CkhKQTgnX9 — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) April 5, 2022

On May 30, at kilometer 222 of route CA-2 Occidente, Coatepeque, Quetzaltenango, the authorities intercepted a vehicle in which four gang members from Barrio 18 were traveling who were fleeing towards Mexico.

On June 9, another case occurred in Melchor de Mencos, Petén. There they detained Salvadoran gang members Érick Enrique Rogel Rivera, alias Liro Agapo, and Eduardo Alberto Martínez, alias el Gato, active members of the Taynis Locos Sureños clique from El Salvador’s Barrio 18. They entered the country irregularly and were expelled.

And one of the last cases was registered at kilometer 141 of the national route R-9, in Yupiltepeque, Jutiapa. Josué Saúl Soriano Navarro, alias Hoster, 24; Ronal Alexander Caballero Aguilar, alias Baby, 28; Sara Abigail Lemus Menjivar, 18; Gerson Eleazar Valencia Ventura, 39, and Gerardo Antonio Hernández Martínez, 21, were arrested.

All had a history of aggravated homicide and illegal groups. They belong to the Tyni Loco Hollywood Gangster clique from Barrio 18.

In Metapán, Santa Ana, we captured 7 gang members, who reported vehicle controls and police patrols, so that other terrorists could flee to Guatemala. They will be prosecuted for illegal groups and investigated for other crimes.#GangWar pic.twitter.com/rWBPF1a1hT – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) June 7, 2022

That day two Guatemalans, alleged coyotes, were captured and brought to justice.

Another of the most important arrests to date is that of Moisés Humberto Rivera Luna, one of the historical leaders of MS-13 in El Salvador, according to the digital media No Ficción. Rivera Luna was released in El Salvador at the end of 2021, after having served a 25-year sentence, and despite being under the radar of the United States Government for more than a decade.