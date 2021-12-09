The Pneumology of Medicine of Legnano opens: it will be able to accommodate up to 32 Covid patients





The “Tent” department closes atLegnano Hospital and opens the new department of Pneumology of Medicine A of the Legnano Hospital than with his own 32 equipped beds it can accommodate patients with Sars-Cov2 virus pneumonia, sick people who need helmet-assisted breathing (CPAP). The new area was activated today, Thursday 9 December ed it currently welcomes 13 patients. The beds of the “Tent” department From Friday 10 December they will return Covid free and can be used by the emergency room.

The pneumology department was refurbished by the general management of Asst Ovest Milano during the summer thanks to regional funds (500 thousand euros). A preventive intervention intended to deal with times of emergency. As Professor Antonino Mazzone points out, this new area will not affect the number of beds in Medicine, of which he directs the department: «On the contrary, it implements them». The number of beds available in Medicine has in fact become 100, of which 32 beds are equipped for Covid patients where the sick person can be telemonitored.

It should also be noted that in general 90% of people hospitalized for Covid are not vaccinated and 8 patients are so serious that they are in intensive care. The remaining 10% represents vaccinated patients who have developed Covid disease and they are being monitored. As Professor Mazzone explained to us, studies are underway to understand what are the factors that have allowed these people to develop Covid.