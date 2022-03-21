The PNP approves changes to its regulations to attract more people and tie its leaders

sea ​​cow – In an environment in which the president of the community seemed to measure forces Peter Pierluisi and the resident commissioner in Washington Jennifer Gonzalez Facing the 2024 elections, the New Progressive Party (PNP) held a general assembly this afternoon in which it approved amendments to its regulations that seek greater unity among its leadership and attract statesmen who do not identify with La Palma.

While Pierluisi praised his administration for being the one that works and the one that fights for statehood for the island, González stressed to those present that she has been responsible for seeking in Congress a large part of the federal money for the reconstruction of the island and to access more benefits from social programs.

“Our town has grown. Our government shined. We managed to be the first in the American nation in terms of vaccination. And we show that when they treat us equally, when they give us the same funds as the states, we can be the best. That is why equality is so important to us,” said Pierluisi, the last to speak before an audience that had already begun to leave the Juan “Aubín” Cruz Manzano Coliseum, where the event took place. the assembly dedicated to the late Congressman Don Young.

Pierluisi said that under his administration the level of unemployment has dropped, labor participation has increased, tourism has had record numbers and Puerto Ricans who had left have returned to the island.

He anticipated that he will go to Congress, together with the resident commissioner, to “soon leave the Board (of Fiscal Supervision)”.

“And for the record, we have only been a year and two months (of administration). Imagine what is missing,” said Pierluisi, who repeated that phrase on several occasions.

He acknowledged that González has obtained federal money for the island since Hurricanes Irma and María.

“We were strategic in the use of federal funds”affirmed the governor, but not before abounding on his management in housing, the environment, repair of residences and public schools, aid to municipalities and road repair.

He added that he has allocated $50 million in federal funds to culture because “being a statesman does not mean that we are not Puerto Ricans.”

“Count on it, count on it,” he replied to the New Progressives when a group shouted “four more years.”

“I have exactly six years, nine months and 12 days left to continue the work,” Pierluisi continued.

“But let’s be clear. The credit here is shared. Here how this works is that Jenniffer brings the funds and we, the penepés, invest them, “she said.

For her part, the Resident Commissioner in Washington, who together with Senator Thomas Rivera Schatz they were the most acclaimed and applauded among the New Progressives, in his speech prior to Pierluisi’s, he recalled the aid he has brought to the island since the scourge of hurricanes Irma and María to the present.

“Disaster after disaster, papa God has given me this opportunity to be your voice in the United States Congress, bringing congressmen, agency heads and presidents… bringing the largest amount of federal funds in the history of Puerto Rico. More than $50,000 million,” said the former representative.

As if he were corroborating a list of things to do, he repeated the word “done” every time he mentioned his efforts in Washington in favor of the island. He mentioned the work credit, the retail credit, the Medicaid funds. He said that only full equality remains for Puerto Rico.

“Statehood is going to happen for Puerto Rico. I am 100% convinced of that. The question is how long it will take us to achieve it.” González affirmed, drawing shouts and applause from the audience.

They approve changes to the regulation

During the general assembly, the PNP approved amendments to its regulations that include making it compulsory for each municipal president to reorganize his town before being certified by the community and that any candidate who has primaries and loses must sign an oath to support his opponent.

“What is sought is for each party president to reorganize his people to avoid losing. In the last elections there were five mayors who did not reorganize and we lost those towns”said a sources.

In addition, the PNP decided to amend its regulations to assign five additional seats in its Board of Directors, the governing body of La Palma. One of the chairs will be for a person representing faith-based communities and one for a progressive veteran. There will be another mayor who, in addition to the president of the Federation of Mayors, may attend the Directory. The remaining two chairs will be for a member of the Instituto Misión Estadista organization and the other for the Luis A. Ferré Public Policy Institute.

The general assembly started at 11:00 am and finished around 2:00 pm

Pierluisi took advantage of the convention to indicate that in the face of the next elections he will have a fully organized party.

“The starting point to win the elections, and I have my experience in this, is to have a properly organized party,” he said.

In the last elections, the PNP lost the mayorships of Naguabo, Cidra, Arecibo, Ponce and Aguadilla in which there was no reorganization. However, he won the municipalities of San Juan and Guaynabo, which had a municipal president, but in which there was no reorganization. For this reason, the PNP further regulated the reorganization prior to an election.

As for requiring each candidate to support their opponent, whenever there is a primary, it responds to the experience of the president of the PNP in the two primaries in which he has participated. one against Ricardo Rossello in 2016 he lost it and publicly endorsed it; and another in 2020 against Wanda Vazquez Garcedwho did not support him.

The PNP’s move to place a representative of the faith-based communities is intended to attract religious voters who are statesmen and who are now identifying with Project Dignity, sources said. While the decision to locate in the Directory representation of the different state organizations pursues that everyone who believes in the annexation militates in the PNP. In the 2020 general elections, the PNP prevailed in the governorship with Pierluisi with only 32% of the voter support, the lowest turnout in the island’s political history.

However, the status consultation, which took place on the same day as the general elections, had 237,000 voters who did not endorse the PNP at the polls, but did vote in favor of statehood.

“Governor Jennifer”

Banner proposing Jenniffer González as governor in 2024. (Supplied)

And, apparently, the PNP could go to another primary in 2024. Outside the Juan Aubín Cruz Manzano Coliseum, where the general assembly will take place, they placed posters with the image of the resident commissioner in Washington which reads “governor 2024″.

González has said that she remains focused on her duties in the federal capital.

Addressed by The new dayGonzález denied that the posters came from his campaign or his political team.

“There are people who love to take temperatures with someone else’s thermometer, so in my case I am well focused on what I am doing. I have neither power fever nor candidacy fever. My fever is from hard work,” she stated.

“I am focused on the work I am doing in the federal capital,” she added.

Asked if she would accept a candidacy for the governorship if a claim arises in that direction, González replied: “I can tell you what I am doing today, the approach I am working on today, but I go back and say there are people who like to measure temperature with a thermometer. alien”.

The task of amending the regulations fell to the secretary of the PNP, Carmel Rivers; the mayor of Gurabo, Rosachely Rivera Santanaand senator Keren Riquelme Cabrera.