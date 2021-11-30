The poetics of Star Wars

from Luca Cangianti

Federico Greco, Star Wars. The poetics of George Lucas, The ship of Theseus, 2021, pp. 672, € 20.00.

A young farmer from a distant planet receives a message from two robots: a princess, prisoner of an evil cyborg, has come into possession of the plan of an Empire space base where a weapon capable of destroying entire planets is kept. A wise old man urges the boy to hand over this plan to the rebels who oppose tyranny. The young man first resists, then, in the face of the murder of his uncles, breaks the delay and embarks on a desperate enterprise, but thanks to the teachings of the sage and the help of some allies, he frees the princess and destroys the enemy outpost. That’s all.

It sounds unbelievable, but the success of Star Wars – a nine-episode saga that scores about 806 million results on Google compared to 169 million for “Jesus Christ” and, alas, 19 for “Karl Marx” – is based on this simple plot.

Federico Greco in Star Wars. The poetics of George Lucas explains this epochal phenomenon in a compelling and well-documented work in which narratology, history of cinema and psychoanalysis intertwine. The author’s thesis – which we know as the director of works such as Stanley and us, The Mystery of Lovecraft And PIIGS – is that Star Wars is “the first, most extraordinary and effective contemporary transposition of Campbell’s monomite”, that is the hero’s journey: the profound structure that innervates all human narratives coming from the collective human unconscious of which Jung speaks. It is a Separation-Initiation-Return scheme also common to individual development that sees the child moving away from the undifferentiated mother’s world. In the classic trilogy, the first film of 1977 is then followed by the moment of conflict in The Empire strikes again and that of the return in Return of the Jedi, precisely.

Star Wars, according to Greco, it would be the contemporary equivalent of the Homeric epic and the Bible; and this, despite Lucas being unaware of the operation he was carrying out. His link with the famous historian of religions Joseph Campbell is indeed a construction ex post prepared for marketing purposes. Rather, the American director, says the author, found himself by training and age to be in the right place at the right time to incorporate the “collective intelligence” of Zeitgeist.

This theory is argued over the five “acts” into which the book is divided. As Thomas Kuhn analyzed the professionalization of scientific disciplines through the study of the manuals that systematized the precepts, similarly in the first chapter the Hollywood canons are analyzed throughout the twentieth century to write a “good story”. The result is a continuous confrontation made up of citations and betrayals of the Poetic Aristotelian that settle in the “conservative structure in three acts”. As stated in one of these manuals, “the first act, lasting thirty pages, ‘introduces the problems’; the second, of sixty pages, focuses on the ‘Conflict between the protagonist and the antagonist to arrive at the apparently unsolvable problem’; in the third act, of thirty pages, ‘the Action offers the solution to the problem’ “.

In the second chapter various examples are offered to the reader ranging from the analysis of classics such as Gone with the wind, Casablanca And The Wizard of Oz; then in the third one deals with the break made, in the sixties and seventies of the last century, by the works cataloged under the New Hollywood label. While the classic hero “recognizes his own conflict and acts to overcome it”, that is, Jungian “fights the dragon”, the goal of the hero of this new cinematic current is “to name the dragon”, as in the open endings of Graduate and of Easy Rider. Well if “George Lucas was undoubtedly one of the leading exponents of New Hollywood” with films such as The man who flees from the future And American Graffiti, “He was also one of those who helped bring about the end of New Hollywood.” From this point of view Star Wars it is a hinge work that establishes, together with Shark by Steven Spielberg, the return to classic fiction by shredding and postmodernly assembling genres (western, war movie, adventure film, melodrama, children’s fairytale, space opera, Fantasy, swashbuckler) and references, which are taken into account in the fourth chapter, before drawing the narratological sums of the work in the fifth.

“No spectator or reader of novels goes to the cinema or reads a book to hear a story,” says Greco on the last page of his essay. “You always listen to your own story: the success of a story depends on how well it can speak to the listener.” The mythopoetic key of Star Wars he is here and can help us find some answers to the barrage of questions, dramatic and fascinating, with which the book closes: “What new folk hero will be born from the ashes of the virus? Will he be an individualist or a collective hero? Will it serve to distract or inspire us? To make us feel acquitted or to light the fuse of anger? “

[Il volume sarà presentato giovedì 2 dicembre, ore 18.30, alla Casa del Cinema di Roma. Dialogherà con l’autore Alberto Crespi, critico cinematografico e conduttore di Hollywood Party. Vedi qui.]