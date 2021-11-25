the poignant dedication of Ciro Ferrara

How much life is there in the relationship between Diego and Ciro Ferrara we will never really know, because it belongs only to those who have crossed it in the middle that dividing and uniting and knowing each other always close to each other even if separated by complicated choices, as often strange intertwining requires us. Maradona and the Mano de Dios, El Diez, El Pide de Oro and no one will ever be like him. Before anyone else dared so much, one year after the death of the absolute genius, of the best ever, of the man who has assumed a political and social role beyond the responsibilities of the footballer, Ciro Ferrara he felt the urge to greet him, that distant friend.

The call from Ciro Ferrara to his friend Maradona

“Ready? Diego… But is that you? I was hoping for your call. Tomorrow we will wake up and have a heavier heart: the silences, the prayers, more than any word will speak. I love you so much. Ciao Capitano ”, the words that the former defender of Naples and then Juventus and the national team, today coach and commentator, dedicated to his brother in football and life, Maradona.

When Diego he died, a year ago, in the modest and disheartening solitude as they revealed Claudia Villafane and the people closest to him, like Veronica Ojeda who was also close to him for love of his son Diego Fernando, he missed the word. Not the density of shared events, of emotions preserved and crystallized in memories imprinted in the memory of a man who had grown up with Maradona at his side and who had tasted his example, as well as the even fragile declarations and gestures that belonged to him.

Those weaknesses that have offered to characters who are not always clear and loving, opportunities to isolate him and let him slip into the abyss.

The pain of Ciro Ferrara

Even then, Ciro Ferrara wrote to Maradona a letter that was then nothing more than the broken dream of a usual phone call, of the one they make a habit of with those who are dear to them and that reassures even in the identical repetitions of rituals consolidated in the questions, in the recurrences, in the boring and repeated expressions that however they make the bonds between people familiar, confidential.

On Instagram, on November 24, 2021, one year after his death, Ferrara remember Maradona with violins and a lectern to read at his Diego. Then, when the pain was too intense and the bewilderment irrepressible, he was able to dedicate an equally high message:

“D10S” November 26, 2020. It is dawn. The stomach is closed, the head is heavy, the eyelashes, for several hours, have trapped nothing but tears, the light will not filter even when the sun has risen. A cold, thick, paralyzing darkness has fallen. My whole body is crying for you. The heart, on the other hand, beats the skin of a drum driven mad by pain. He feared this moment; he feared and shunned him, unable to prepare to react. Silence is a pressure that buzzes in the ears. I close my eyes. I have only our wonderful memories left to lull this tormented peace, descended to extinguish forever the hope I had of being able to meet and embrace you again. I would do it crying, I would do it squeezing you to me. But you know it: I, from your hugs, have never left. Enjoy your trip, my friend”.

VIRGILIO SPORT