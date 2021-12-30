Sports

The point about De Ligt’s future: no pro Barça clause. But Raiola is already working on the future

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Matthijs de Ligt and the market sirens. That sound louder and louder, from Spain and England. The rumors of the last few hours on a ‘special’ clause for Barcelona worth 75 million euros are not confirmed: in fact, accredited sources speak of an agreement on a release clause valid for all clubs. There is no official communication on its extent but it should be between 120 and 150 million euros. However, an important figure that will allow Juventus to be able to negotiate the farewell, if any, of the Dutchman at its price.

Raiola’s words and the meeting with Barcelona
Is De Ligt a player that Barcelona like? Certain. The summit of the last few days in Turin between Mino Raiola and Laporta, number one of the Catalans, had more topics for discussion. Erling Braut Haaland, Noussair Mazraoui but clearly also the future of De Ligt. On which Tottenham of Paratici and Conte has not given up for some time, on which there are in fact all the concrete interests of the great European players. It will be De Ligt who will choose where to go in the future and Raiola’s words, “he is ready for the next step”, suggest that this could be very close. Already in the summer. Of course, the figures are prohibitive for everyone, but Juve also included the maxi clause to protect themselves technically. And economically. Because that of the Dutchman would be a very heavy farewell for the technical project but fresh oxygen for the Juventus coffers.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Regret about the draw but Milan are at the top today …

November 8, 2021

Branca: ‘Never again at Inter, Roma looked for me. Perfect square for Mourinho, other than boiled. Zaniolo … ‘| Market

4 weeks ago

from Calciopoli to Conte nerazzurro, the destinies always linked to the masters of football – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

that’s who the Bayern Munich midfielder is

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button