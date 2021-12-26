Sports

The point of Sky Sport on Vlahovic: between Juventus and the true dream of the Serbian striker

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
Sky Sport analyzes the future of Dusan Vlahovic in detail, revealing the true dream of the Serbian striker

Sky Sports, on his official website, explains in detail the situation regarding Dusan’s future Vlahovic. Between the reality of Italian football and the pretenders abroad, a new club emerges that would represent the real dream of the Serbian striker.

According to Sky’s market men, the Juventus for now it would be the Italian team most willing to buy the striker from Fiorentina. A farewell to him in January is practically excluded but in the summer his sale will become practically obvious. Commisso evaluates the player at around 70 million euros, a figure too high for the coffers of all Italian clubs. The bianconeri could only enter the race with the sale of Kulusevski, Ramsey And Arthur. As for the foreign track, the clubs concerned remain those mentioned in recent days: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and the 2 Manchester clubs. Vlahovic in the meantime, he thinks about his 2 goals, that is to win the top scorer and bring Fiorentina to Europe. For the future, according to the sports broadcaster, his dream would be the real Madrid who for now does not seem to be interested in the attacker.

