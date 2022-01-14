the point on Pioli’s papers. Of necessity, virtue!

The 2022 of the Milan it started very well in terms of results: three victories in three games, two of which in the league against Rome and Venice and the pass for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia obtained against Genoa. From the point of view of the injury situation, however, the situation has not improved. And indeed: never as in this period – between Covid, physical problems and extra-continental commitments – bad luck is raging dangerously against the ambitions of Pioli’s team.

The few present

The Rossoneri coach, in fact, is preparing to face the triptych Spice (January 17), Juventus (January 23) e Inter (February 6) with choices practically reduced to the bone in two out of three departments. Against the Ligurians, on Monday, between defense and midfield there will only be available seven men (plus the possible possibility of finding the currently positive Romagnoli) for six places: in defense Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez and the re-entrant Calabria (tomorrow the first post Covid training session), and in midfield the only ones Bakayoko And Krunic. Tonali is disqualified, Kjaer and Tomori the injured.

Of necessity, virtue

If, however, the difference in quality against Spezia remains abundant, the situation in view of the most important matches of the season against Juventus And Inter. To keep an eye on is, first of all, the situation linked to Theo Hernandez: to the next yellow, the French full-back will have to serve a one-day suspension. It is also practically impossible, considering the times, to return to the squad of Kessie and Bennacer engaged in the Africa Cup. In short, Milan’s 2022 has started very well from the point of view of results and – as the Rossoneri have always shown – even in the face of difficulties, they will do their utmost to continue to aspire to the maximum. Making of necessity, virtue.