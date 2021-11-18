The point on the injured at Inter: Sanchez worries

Once again the stop for the national teams proves to be fatal. According to Corriere dello Sport, to pay the consequences is above all theInter. In fact, if the alarms about Dzeko, Batons And Lautaro Martinez, worry about the conditions of De Vrij And Sanchez.

The Dutchman will certainly miss the big match against Naples, in its ready place Frog. For Sanchez instead, there is a real risk of losing it until 2022. The attacker was replaced at 36th of the first half againstEcuador, having accused a discomfort in the right thigh. In South America speak of a strong contracture, it could be a stretch, and in this case the stop would be even longer.

Injury Sanchez Chile

This is already the fourth injury for the Chilean since he was atInter. Advanced age and physical frailty inevitably lead to having to manage the forces ofex Arsenal. When this does not happen, the chances of running into muscle problems increase, as happened this time.

In short, bad news for Inzaghi, which for some time, risks having to manage the rotations in attack without being able to count on Alexis Sanchez. The next examinations to which the player will undergo will be fundamental, which will clarify the actual extent of the injury.



