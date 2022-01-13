the point on the market of …

Juventus remains vigilant on the transfer market and looks in particular between midfield and attack. Two different situations. In the middle of the field depends on the exits and forward evaluations are underway.

If Arthur starts, Loftus-Cheek idea

Arsenal insists on Arthur. The Gunners would like to try to take the Brazilian midfielder on loan, but the idea does not convince Juventus. Meanwhile, the bianconeri are also preparing alternatives.

In fact, if Arthur (or another midfielder) were to leave in the end, then Juventus would like to try to give Allegri Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea. The 25-year-old English midfielder has played 19 games this year for the Blues and provided 3 assists.

The two alternatives are Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon and Renato Sanches of Lille. However, these are two very complicated tracks because they would be very expensive operations.

The point about the attack

For the offensive department, Juventus continues to think of Azmoun of Zenit and Depay of Barcelona. However, they are not the only names on Federico Cherubini’s list.

The track that would lead to Mauro Icardi continues to be taken into consideration, but it depends on PSG and on the player himself. Juventus would like to conclude the operation with a loan and need an opening from the French club and the Argentine on the formula. The last name evaluated is that of Maxi Gomez of Valencia, who so far in La Liga has played 15 games and scored 2 goals.