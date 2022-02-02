the point three days before the derby (PODCAST)

Three days before Saturday’s derby, work continues in Milanello to better prepare the derby which has a very important value for the classification, especially for the Rossoneri. Below is the point on the singles.





Fikayo Tomori: he worked partially with the group and then broke away, before the mixed-rank match with the Primavera, to perform a personalized work on the low pitch of Milanello. He increases his workload day after day and the knee reacts well. Will there be Saturday? It remains to be seen whether his knee will swell tomorrow and Friday or not. There are good feelings but we have to wait for the next 48 hours.





Franck Kessie: returned from the African Cup, the Ivorian midfielder supported high-paced group training. He is a candidate for a starting shirt but not in midfield, but on the frontline with Tonali and Bennacer in the middle and Brahim on the bench.





Ante Rebic: he also carried out a personalized technical work today. There is no apprehension about his physical condition as he kicked on goal and ran onto the pitch.





Zlatan Ibrahimovic: personalized work in the gym as per routine. Tomorrow is the key day to understand if he will work with his teammates in the tactical tests in view of the derby. If he’s not bothered, then he’s the serious candidate for ownership.





Probable formation: in the light of the above and the rumors gathered, the probable formation for the derby could be the following:





4-2-3-1: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu (Tomori), Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao; Ibrahimovic (Giroud).