The points that Michael Jordan would have if he had played the same as LeBron James

Based on the average points per game in the NBA, the units that Michael Jordan would have if he had played the same games as LeBron James were calculated. Tremble ‘The King’!

Lebron James is getting closer to becoming the top scorer in the history of the NBA and the prediction of the experts on how many games he will do it in is already on the table. Once I get over Kareem Abdul-JabbarCan you discuss the GOAT with Michael Jordan?

The Los Angeles Lakers star made it clear that it bothers him not to be considered among the best scorers in history even if he is close to surpassing the 38,387 points that have Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer of all time.

In the event that LeBron James becomes the player with the most points in NBA historyfans of ‘King’ they consider that it could be the GOAT. However, there is an asterisk on the score Bron achieves until he retires: he played more games than Michael Jordan.

After shining for 15 seasons in the NBA and leave an indelible legacy with six titles in Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan retired with 32,292 points in 1,072 games. How many would he have scored if he played the same number of games as LeBron James? Tremble ‘The King’!

The points that Jordan would have if he had played the same as LeBron in the NBA

With an average points per game of 30.1, if Michael Jordan had played the same number of games as LeBron James (1,364 through the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup on Sunday, March 27, 2022) would have registered 41,026 points. 4,041 more than he carries ‘The king’ in the NBA.