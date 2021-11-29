the Pokémon cloning glitch is out of control – Nerd4.life

Unfortunately the glitch from cloning of Pokémon in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl got out of control, it’s so easy to replicate. The game itself looks like a bug festival, but in this case the consequences are very serious, since they ruin the gameplay.

At first it seemed like only one Pokémon could be cloned, but players have found that not only can entire teams be cloned, but teams can also be cloned. box.

It is practically possible to duplicate dozens of Rare Pokémon in one fell swoop. As a result, the market for Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl is currently full of Legendaries. You can understand for yourself what it means for the balance of the game to be able to build an army of very powerful Pokémon in a short time.

But how does the glitch work? If you are interested, there is a very complete video that explains it, made by PanFro Games:

Consider that the glitch also clones the objects in possession of Pokémon, then equip them accordingly with the best you have. Also note that the glitch to clone the boxes is faster than the one to clone individual Pokémon and, moreover, there is no need to sacrifice any Pokémon to exploit it.

Who knows if Game Freak will run for cover, given the impact of these glitches on the game balance. For more information, we refer you to our review of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.