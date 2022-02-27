The Pokémon Company shares why it didn’t promote today’s Presents

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokemon and today’s Pokemon Presents.

Official announcement of today’s Pokémon Presents

In the post below, we can read the official statements that have been issued in relation to the absence of promotion of this Pokémon Presents. Remember that it was originally only announced in Asia and Western accounts have been silent until today.

In fact, only the official Pokémon account in English has published a tweet, while all the others remain silent. The same happens with those of Nintendo, which have not interacted with the advertisements produced.

Now The Pokémon Company has confirmed that, as suspected, this is due to world events. They are undoubtedly referring to Russia’s attack on the Ukraine.

We leave you with the statement:

We want to be sensitive to major world events happening right now and those affected. A previously scheduled Pokémon Presents could not be postponed. Out of respect for our global audiences, we decided to significantly reduce promotion of the event while giving fans the option to watch it if they wanted to.

