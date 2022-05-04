The Police already have a person of interest related to the discovery of a woman’s torso inside a suitcase

The Homicide Division of Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Aguadilla is already looking for a person of interest related to the discovery, around noon today, Tuesday, of a woman’s torso placed inside a suitcase in an apartment on Mercedes Moreno street in Aguadilla.

The Lieutenant Orlando Camachodirector of the Aguadilla CIC, told The new day what they collected footage from security cameras near apartment 7 of Casa del Peregrino where the events occurred. La Casa del Peregrino is an entity that, according to its Facebook page, provides services for homeless people, assists adults and families at risk of losing their homes, and provides shelter for the homeless.

The officer added that a group of agents is looking for this person of interest and that They also contacted the relatives of the person who, they believe, is the victim so that they come tomorrow to the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) to provide a DNA sample that establishes official identification.

Camacho declined to provide the victim’s name because he did not have official confirmation of his identity, and he also refused to give the name of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

“The scene, really, was a bit difficult to handle. The torso that was found in the apartment is of a woman, without a doubt. They were the remains of a woman. I cannot go into details as to whether we found other remains because it is part of an ongoing investigation,” Camacho said.

The director of the Aguadilla CIC explained that the resident of apartment 7, where the piece of luggage was found, had to go to an appointment with personnel from Casa del Peregrino, and when he did not attend, the administrator decided to open the apartment to verify if he was in inside. It was at this time that she stumbled upon the scene and called the authorities.

“At the moment we have a suspect but, at the moment, we cannot reveal what relationship he had with the victim because he was part of the investigation. Soon we are going to reveal the information of this person of interest and request the help of citizens to find her whereabouts, ”emphasized Camacho.

If you have information that leads the authorities to clarify this case, you can call 787-891-5215, the direct telephone number of the Aguadilla CIC Homicide Division, and ask to speak to Agent Harry Bonilla or Lieutenant Camacho. You can also call, confidentially, at 787-343-2020.