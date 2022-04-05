the police are looking for several suspects

2 shootings that happened over the weekend in the United States 1:38

(CNN) — Police are conducting an exhaustive search for multiple suspects in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that left six people dead and 12 others injured early Sunday morning.

“Officers are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act. We know there was a major fight right before the shooting. And we have confirmed there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said Sunday. in the afternoon.

Three men and three women were killed, Lester said, and the injured were taken to area hospitals. The coroner’s office said it is working to identify and notify the families of the victims.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses and have located hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene, including a stolen gun, Lester said.

Officers heard gunshots and rushed to the scene.

Officers rushed to the scene near 10th Street and K Street after hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. and seeing people running, the police chief said.

When they arrived, officers discovered a large crowd and multiple gunshot victims.

“Officers began providing medical assistance to the victims they found, including CPR, while at the same time working to stabilize the scene and find out what they could about the crime,” Lester said at a news conference on Sunday.

Police worked alongside members of the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Fire Department on the scene, he said. “All of our agencies tried to save lives.”

A video posted on social media appears to show an altercation before the shooting, police said in a statement. “We are currently working to determine what relationship, if any, these events have to the shooting,” the statement said.

The crime scene is within blocks of several points of interest: the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall, and the Golden 1 Center, which hosts concerts and sporting events.

A large crowd was gathered in the area when the shots were fired, but it’s not clear if the crowd was related to a particular location or event, Lester said.

Some witnesses have sent clues and videos related to the shooting, the police chief said, and part of the incident was caught on a nearby police camera.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy, but we are also determined, as an agency, to find those responsible and ensure justice for the victims and their families,” Lester said.

The city has a “broken heart”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the shooting “a senseless and unacceptable tragedy” that has left the California capital “heartbroken.”

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” he said. “It’s about time we had a sensible conversation about gun ownership in America. We have a disease, it’s a disease in our country, it’s a disease in our culture.”

Steinberg said Sacramento would continue to invest in early intervention and violence prevention programs for youth.

“In our city we will study the situation and do everything we can on the investment side, on the public safety side and on the weapons side, to protect the public.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom noted that the shooting had left multiple families in mourning. “The scourge of gun violence remains a crisis in our country. We must end this carnage,” he said in a statement.

President Joe Biden called Sacramento “another community devastated by gun violence,” calling on Congress to act on gun control measures.

“In a single act in Sacramento, six people have died and at least a dozen more have been injured. Families changed forever. Survivors who have to heal visible and invisible wounds,” he said in a statement.