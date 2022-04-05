The Police diligence 20 arrest warrants against people linked to a fraud scheme

The Police Bureau Diligence this morning more than 20 arrest warrants against people linked to a fraud scheme against a private entity.

At the moment, the authorities did not offer details of where the arrests were made or the type of fraud they are accused of.

This newspaper learned that the alleged fraud was carried out at the College of Electrician Experts (CPEPR), but the Police press spokeswoman, Damarisse MartinezHe did not deny or confirm the information.

However, the current executive president of the aforementioned entity, Frances Berrios Melendezconfirmed in a radio interview that the fraud was against the institution he represents. The same, he maintained, consisted of the issuance of fraudulent checks in the name of the CPEPR.

“This (the fraud) happened in 2019 and when I became the president we started with a forensic audit, we took it to Justice and this (the arrests) is the result of that”indicated Berríos Meléndez (WKAQ 580).

In written statements shared later, Berríos Meléndez specified that two former CPEPR employees are among those arrested for a money diversion scheme from the institution’s Charity Fund.

“My request, that of the current Executive Committee, our Governing Board and each fellow expert is that everyone who is found guilty of this or any criminal action against the stability of this prestigious Association, be tried and prosecuted with all the rigor of the applicable laws”, Held.

The authorities are expected to offer a conference starting at 9:30 am at the headquarters of the Justice Department.

