The Police disperse the demonstration against LUMA Energy on Fortaleza Street with smoke grenades and pepper spray

Agents of the Police Bureau they launched smoke grenades, around 9:00 at night, to disperse the people who marched to Strength as part of a demonstration against the consortium LUMA Energy.

The members of the Uniformada guarded several plastic dividers to prevent people from passing towards the main entrance of the governor’s residence Peter Pierluisi when people started throwing cans and other objects, as seen in television news footage.

This caused the Police to order the demonstrators to leave the area, highlighting that they were attacking the agents. Some people continued to throw objects, so officers dispersed people with smoke grenades and using pepper spray.

Until then, the demonstration was conducted peacefully and included the participation of political figures, environmentalists, activists and artists. Earlier in the evening, the Police intervened with the activist Alberto de Jesús Mercado, known as Tito Kayak, who was handcuffed and escorted out of the area for reasons that are currently unknown.

During the action, some agents arrested several protesters although, at this time, the reason why they were intervened is unknown.

After forcing the protesters to retreat, officers in protective clothing formed a perimeter at the intersection and did not allow anyone to enter the area. Some protesters returned a few minutes later to continue the protest.

A demonstrator throws an object after the Police forced the withdrawal of people protesting against LUMA Energy in front of La Fortaleza. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Hundreds of people came to La Fortaleza to request the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract, a consortium that since last year has been in charge of the electricity transmission and distribution network on the island. The claims of the town are due to a series of blackouts recorded in the past two weeks that left hundreds of thousands of subscribers without electricity; several of the blackouts were caused by fires in substations.

In this period of time, failures were also recorded in important transmission lines. Similarly, several generation units at the Aguirre and AES plants suffered damage as a result of problems in some main transmission lines.

Agents in full body protective clothing prevented protesters from approaching the main entrance of La Fortaleza. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Through written statements, the Police Commissioner, Colonel Antonio Lopez Figueroaindicated that the agents activated the eviction plan after being attacked with “screwdrivers, cobblestones, glass bottles, rotten eggs and saucepans.”

López Figueroa added that they arrested one of the protesters who was seized with a shovel.

“Once the protesters started throwing projectile-like objects at the officers, the Police issued warnings to them on multiple occasions. By not responding to the call of the agents and continuing to throw objects that put the safety of all those present at risk, both protesters and agents, the Uniformed made the decision to disperse the crowd, “added the commissioner.

”The police officers at the demonstration are residents of Puerto Rico and they feel and suffer like any other person. They went there to ensure that everyone had the right to demonstrate in a safe environment, without incident. The attacks tonight against my police officers are reprehensible. These, moreover, could have caused harm to other demonstrators,” López Figueroa stressed.

A protester is held by another person while, in the background, members of the Police advance. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Police officers also contacted The new day to confirm that demonstrators threw glass bottles, cobblestones, stones, cans and eggs at them.