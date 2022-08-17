the police give him a warning – La Nouvelle Tribune

The Manchester star is not at the end of his troubles. He has just received a warning from the British police. Cornered in his club, he recently castigated the fake news broadcast about him in the press. ” You will know the truth when an interview is done in a few weeks. (…) The media only tell lies. In recent months, out of 100 news stories about me, only 5 were true. Imagine how it is. Keep this advice. »said the Portuguese star on Instagram.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received a warning from Merseyside Police over an incident with a fan following the away game against Everton in the Premier League at the end of last season , British television reported on Wednesday sky news reported by Tass, citing a statement from law enforcement.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the police office, where he was questioned over allegations of violence and damage. The incident was resolved with a warning. The case is closed“, reads the press release. On April 9, Manchester United lost 0-1 against Everton. Later, the Sky Sports channel published a video in which the Portuguese broke the phone of the fan. After the match, Ronaldo s apologized to the fan.