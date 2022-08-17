Entertainment

the police give him a warning – La Nouvelle Tribune

The Manchester star is not at the end of his troubles. He has just received a warning from the British police. Cornered in his club, he recently castigated the fake news broadcast about him in the press. You will know the truth when an interview is done in a few weeks. (…) The media only tell lies. In recent months, out of 100 news stories about me, only 5 were true. Imagine how it is. Keep this advice. »said the Portuguese star on Instagram.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received a warning from Merseyside Police over an incident with a fan following the away game against Everton in the Premier League at the end of last season , British television reported on Wednesday sky news reported by Tass, citing a statement from law enforcement.

We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the police office, where he was questioned over allegations of violence and damage. The incident was resolved with a warning. The case is closed“, reads the press release. On April 9, Manchester United lost 0-1 against Everton. Later, the Sky Sports channel published a video in which the Portuguese broke the phone of the fan. After the match, Ronaldo s apologized to the fan.

