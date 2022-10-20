The Police released a video of the OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend recorded days before the murder

Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli, in happier times

South Police Florida recently released the images of a body camera carried by a policeman who was called to the house of the model of onlyfansCourtney Clenney accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death Christian Obumseli.

On several occasions the police had arrived at the couple’s apartment for allegations of abuse from both parties or due to complaints from neighbors.

The video was recorded two days before the murder, on April 1, when employees of the luxurious condominium building One Paradise -located in the area of Edgewater– they called the authorities for a domestic incident between Clenney and her boyfriend, Obumseli.

It may interest you: “What are they hiding?”: they filed a lawsuit for the delay in the declassification of the files on the assassination of John Kennedy

The first thing you see in the body camera of the official (whose bearing is a mandate of the miami law to record everything they do) is to Clenney in the lobby of the building next to the employee who called the Police. It is this employee who tells the officers that he decided to call them because Obumseli was violently approaching Clenney and that they tried to intercede but were unable to stop him.

Clenney looks very nervous, talking to her father on the phone telling him that Obumseli is harassing her. In a statement to the police, she specifically asks for help.

Police release video recorded two days before the murder of Christian Obumseli

“I have not always been a victim. But now I am a big victim. I’m scared to even go down to walk my dog. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli”, she is heard saying in the video.

The policemen explain that if he has been living there and his things are in the apartment, they cannot legally remove him. This while checking the apartment to verify that Obumseli was not there.

“You want this person to completely disappear from your life. But at the same time, he brings him to live here in his apartment, he lets all his things be here for more than two times. You need to be clearer about what you want.”, said the officer, to which Clenney responded “I already HE”.

After Clenney stays at his apartment, officers tell the employee who originally made the report that despite being asked directly, Clenney never said that Obumseli had been violent with her that night.

“She went down and he followed her violently,” says the employee.

“If she doesn’t report it, we can’t do anything about it. She requests the restraining order but refuses to say that he is violent, there we are limited in what we can do, “explained the officer.

Clenney faces second-degree murder charges accused of stabbing her boyfriend. The defense alleges that it was self-defense.

KEEP READING

They arrested an OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death

Captured Courtney Clenney, OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend