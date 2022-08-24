The Police warn of a new modality of drug traffickers: “Now they sell drugs on social networks”

With just a message via WhatsApp (one of the messaging platforms of Goal) drug traffickers in Puerto Rico currently coordinate meetings to complete their transactions in public places or through home deliveries, the Police Commissioner warned this morning, Antonio Lopez Figueroa.

According to the police investigation, drug dealers posted messages in the “stories” section of said social network to promote the sale of illicit material. The promotion, according to the authorities, included a menu of the drug available, as well as the date, time and place where it would be distributed so that interested consumers could alert them of their interest and thus coordinate the illegal sale.

In addition, the coordination, according to the Police, implied that the buyer received specific messages from the seller, in which he was given instructions on where to pick up the drug, where he was going to park and how to take the drug without seeing his face. of the seller.

“With the modality related to the sale of drugs through (social) networks, contact is made through networks, the person offers the illicit drug, then, as a client, I make a call, I make an agreement with him (seller ) to find me in a specific place and, then, one of the instructions is not to look at his face”the colonel explained.

Their expressions were given during a press conference in which they announced that this was the modus operandi of a criminal network, led by five people who came in Lexus and Acura cars to deliver the drug.

The five criminals are part of a balance of 84 linked people to drug trafficking crimes that were arrested from a week ago until today, during multiple operations in various towns.

The interventions, in addition to the arrests, resulted in the seizure of the following items: 44 firearms (10 rifles AND 34 pistols); 2,000 ammunition; $133,000 cash; and a copious amount of drugs, including 1,111 kilos of cocaine.

“Immediately, the steps were taken today (Wednesday) and personnel from the Drug and Weapons Bureau managed to arrest each of the individuals from whom the drug was requested.. They use the internet as such, WhatsApp and all that type of network,” López Figueroa described.

He added that the Cyber ​​Crimes Division will assume jurisdiction in these cases to expand the investigations and thus identify other criminals to impact.

The arrests and seized drugs will be added to the statistics of the “100×35” work plan that began last year and that, with these new interventions, totals about 5,000 people arrested.

Those arrested during that time include 66 of the most wanted fugitives and 39 gunmen. The amount of cash seized amounts to $4.2 million. Meanwhile, the interventions have resulted in the seizure of 780 firearms, including 201 long-range weapons, 535 pistols and 66,143 ammunition. The drug seized is valued at approximately $57 million at retail.

One of the recently impacted gangs operated in The Pearl in Old San Juan, although most of those who carried out drug exchanges and sales did not operate in the neighborhood.

Even during the intervention that took place this morning in La Perla, the authorities found armed individuals posing as police officers.

The director of the Police Drug Bureau, Wilson Lebron Otanoindicated that the intervention of the Uniformed, possibly avoided a tragedy.

“The impression is that there could have been a massacre, because they were looking for people in the houses. Residents were calling,” the commander told El Nuevo Día.

He described that the men were dressed in the “tactical” uniform of the Police, which included bulletproof vests, and had long weapons. Two of them were arrested and it is presumed that there are eight more who escaped during the intervention.

“It was coincidence. Thank God it was at that time, because they were able to intervene. There were quite a few,” he added.

Material seized by the Police from some of those arrested who pretended to be policemen. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

For his part, the Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli, indicated that they have registered a 93 percent conviction with the cases filed in the courts, as part of the results of the “100×35” plan.

“The Puerto Rico Department of Justice and the Police Bureau work non-stop, 365 days a year, on different investigations and judicial processes to combat crime on the island. Overall, we maintain a 93 percent conviction rate for all cases at trial. With these operations we want to send a clear message, no matter what mechanisms they try to use to commit a crime, whether in cyberspace or at a point, we are going to find it and we are going to prosecute it, “said the official.

The investigations are carried out by the Organized Crime Division of the Department of Justice, led by prosecutor Héctor Siaca Flores, and the Auxiliary Superintendence of Special Police Operations, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Cruz Burgos.

Prosecutors Alberto Miranda Schmidt, Diannette Aymat Frías, Andrés Pérez Correa, Leilany Vargas De la Paz, also collaborated in these efforts.