The police went to the apartment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles

Agents of the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) appeared at the building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived on the night of May 21, 2016, the date on which Heard had previously assured that he received blows from the actor.

During the third day of trial between the two actors, Judge Penney Azcarate, of Fairfaix County (Virginia, USA). reviewed the recordings taken by security cameras of the East Columbia skyscraper, located in downtown Los Angeles and in which Depp owned five apartments.

In the images corresponding to May 21, 2016, the arrival of at least two police officers can be seen, a point that the property manager, Brandon Patterson, confirmed when questioned, although he stated that he did not remember more details of the scene.

Heard had alleged previously that Depp hit her with his phone the same day.

The actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article published in The Washington Post in 2018 after her divorce and in which she referred to herself as a person who had experience in what “represents domestic abuse.”

The process, which comes after a media trial in London for another similar article, is being broadcast live and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

Among the witnesses who have already intervened is a close friend of the actor, isaac baruchwho assured that he was aware of the couple’s discussions but he does not recall seeing signs of violence.

Baruch indicated that he met Heard the day after the alleged incident in May 2016 and she told him that “Depp got violent” and hit her.

“I looked at her completely and I didn’t see anything… No cuts, bruises, swelling. Just Amber’s face,” insisted the friend, who lived in the same block of flats and was helped financially by Depp.

Baruch called it a “malicious lie” the accusations of mistreatment made by Heard and assured that they have greatly affected Depp’s family, according to statements collected by the American chain Fox News.

The day before, the actor’s sister and assistant, Christi Dembrowski, who was asked by Heard’s lawyers about several messages asking him to stop using substances, although she assured that she was never concerned that Depp had an addiction.

The actor asks his ex-partner $50 million in damages.

For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. In the trial held in London, and that Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.