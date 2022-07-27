The Police will begin to “knock on doors” of possible suspects of the hit and run in which Rebecca Lee Becicka died

The director of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Ponce, Herminio Ramos Riveraannounced this morning that as soon as this Wednesday they will begin to “knock on doors” to possible persons of interest or suspects in the hit and run in which he died Rebecca Lee Becicka41 years old, on the night of July 12 in Penuelas.

In interview with The new daythe lieutenant assured that, after multiple efforts to corroborate details of the vehicle involved in the incident, they will now go to the phase in which they will have to rule out people until they find the person involved.

“We hope, soon, to start citing possible suspects, so we recommend the person to approach the Police before we reach them. Provide the information you have to provide and cooperate”exhorted Ramos Rivera who would have committed the acts.

“The prosecution has been very attentive at all times to what is the investigation and the taking of sworn statements from different people. The prosecution has been very diligent and involved in this case completely. Coming soon, we are going to start knocking on doors,” she added.

Lee Bacicka, who was a doctoral student at the Mayagüez University Campus (RUM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), died on that date after a motor vehicle hit her on PR-2, kilometer 215.7, near the Tallaboa neighborhood in that town.

According to the police investigation, a bus was traveling along the road at about 10:30 pm, when it hit the victim with the front of its vehicle. The events occurred in the lanes heading from Ponce to Guayanilla.

At the scene, police recovered a piece that turned out to be an accessory that could belong to a gray 2021 Ram.

The reason why that detail is not yet categorical, the official explained, is because there is a possibility that the accessory is also an object that is installed in the new Ram, Rebel model.

With this in mind, the investigation by the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, during the past two weeks, has consisted of the search for information through subpoenas with which they can have access to the system of records of the various suppliers of the pieces such as the that recovered.

“The piece belongs to a Ram. It is not completely ruled out. We are in the process of whether, in fact, the gray Rams have that type of coverage as the Ram Rebels, which are another style, to see if they also use that type of coverage in the rear view mirror “the lieutenant noted.

Asked if they have already confirmed the identification of the persons of interest in this case, he refused to comment categorically.

“We could have some type of person who could have that type of vehicle with the same characteristics and we are going to continue the investigation to rule it out”he asserted.

In addition to the recovered piece and the subpoenas issued to obtain information, Ramos Rivera also assured that they occupied recordings of security cameras close to the incident.

“We emphasize again that the person who was involved contact the Police and not wait for us to approach”he stated.

Becicka was a native of baltimore, in the state of Maryland. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Aquatic Ecology from Oklahoma State University. At UPRM she was pursuing her doctoral degree in Biological Oceanography, from the Department of Marine Sciences (CIMA).

As part of her research, she conducted visual surveys and sampling of the invasive lionfish, Pterois volitans, in Puerto Rico, as an American Academy of Underwater Sciences certified diver.

His research interests included: fisheries biology, ecosystem-based fisheries management, habitat association and community structure of coral reefs, and ichthyology.