The policeman who took selfies with corpses to insult women, gays and minorities on WhatsApp

A British policeman was fired after a disciplinary court confirmed that the man had used photos taken at work and other sensitive information to share racist and homophobic images on WhatsApp chats that were described as “scary” by those who conducted the investigations. Among these, also a selfie that Ryan Connolly, this is the agent’s name, was taken next to the body of a minor at the crime scene.

The man resigned shortly before the final court hearing, tells the Guardian. The internal investigations had ascertained a long series of disciplinary offenses committed by the policeman at least in the last 6 years of service, all attributable to the WhatsApp groups to which he belonged and where he shared images in which he targeted not only women, homosexuals and minorities, but also disabled.

For example, in 2016 and 2017, while on duty, he took pictures with his mobile phone of people with mental illness while they were detained by the police in the throes of a crisis. Other images depicted Muslim or other minority people who had been arrested, or worse, killed. As in the case of a young man stabbed to death with whom he took a selfie while he had to protect him from shots of passers-by and journalists. Among his favorite victims were also women: on a chat, for example, he shared the details of a woman who went to the police for help claiming to have suffered domestic violence.

Her case reopened a wound in the British police after the scandal caused by two Metropolitan Police officers who had taken and shared photos of two killed sisters. Deputy Chief of Police of Merseyside, Ian Critchley, said, Connolly took pictures of vulnerable people on his personal phone while on duty. This violated the duty of confidentiality, lacking honesty and integrity. With his unbecoming conduct he undermined people’s confidence in our work. “