The policewoman who killed Daunte Wright was convicted of murder

Kim Potter, the policewoman who killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black boy near Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on April 11, was convicted of murder. Potter was found guilty of two offenses: first degree manslaughter (first degree manslaughter) and manslaughter of second degree (second degree manslaughter).

Wright was stopped by police for a traffic violation near Brooklyn Center, a town near Minneapolis. He later escaped in his car after police discovered an arrest warrant against him and attempted to handcuff him, and after he was shot by an officer; while trying to escape he had crashed into another car, and was soon pronounced dead on the spot.

There had been major protests in Minneapolis following Wright’s killing, and both the Brooklyn Center Police Chief and Kim Potter had resigned. Potter has always called herself innocent during the trial.

The sentence for Potter will be decided in the coming weeks: in Minnesota the maximum penalty for first degree manslaughter is 15 years and a fine of $ 30,000, while for second degree manslaughter is 10 years and a fine. of 20 thousand dollars. The first offense refers to causing someone to die while committing or attempting to commit a minor crime with the reckless use of force (in Potter’s case an unreasonable use of his weapon has been disputed); the second offense, less serious, indicates that the accused has knowingly run the risk of causing death or serious physical harm to another person.