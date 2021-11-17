the Polish asphalted, Jannik dedicates the victory to Berrettini- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

The relentless South Tyrolean beats the Pole in two sets: impeccable service and concentration, the perfect match for the young Italian tennis player

The reserve gets off the bench and immediately plays as a champion, as nature created it on the mountains of Val Fiscalina, before the snowball rolled down to the sea of Bordighera, the academy of coach Piatti, the courts of half the world and this futurist center bathed in blue light. The Atp Finals lose the good and fragile giant, Matteo Berrettini, but find the magical child, Jannik Sinner.

The red baron, cap and goatee in order, at the age of twenty made his debut among the masters in the Made in Italy Master with the authority of a veteran with which has climbed the ranking to the top 10, the crushing victory over Hubert Hurkacz assures him the end of the year among the top ten (with the 200 points pocketed yesterday he overtakes the Canadian Auger-Aliassime and returns to the tenth step of the ranking: with Berrettini seventh, two Azzurri in the tennis penthouse ) and extends his life in the ATP Finals orphaned by his compatriot, who entrusts the (obvious) surrender through injury to a post on Instagram full of melancholy: “I’m destroyed, saying I’m sad would not do justice to the state of mind I’m in , I feel robbed of something that I have conquered with years of effort and sweat ». The Sinner heir, five years younger than Matteo, strides forward faithful to Piatti’s mantra: never make the same mistake twice. And so, having lost to Hurkacz last April the final of the Master 1000 in Miami, in Turin he leaves him a total of four games: the beginning is complicated, immediately a break point saved, but then Jannik melts, begins to maneuver the exchanges with the forehand, breaks the balance in the third game, falters in the next one (three break points canceled), flies 3-1, 5-2, then it’s all downhill. 6-2, 6-2, with a written dedication (“Matteo sei un idol”) on the camera and speech in two languages: “I know this is not the right way to participate in the ATP Finals, Berrettini deserved it and if not he retired I wouldn’t be here: I play this tournament for him. He’s a nice person and a great player, I’m sorry but I’ll try to do my best ».

He started off on the right foot, Jannik, but by regulation he inherits the story of his partner: the defeat and the set lost by Berrettini with Zverev in the night of pain in the abdominals and tears. This means that, even if Medvedev already qualified for the semifinal tomorrow, he might not be enough to get out of the group alive. Hurkacz eliminated, in fact, should beat Zverev in the last match (in case of success of the German Medvedev, Zverev and Sinner would find themselves paired with two wins but Jannik has one less match to his credit).

In short, a complicated situation that shouldn’t scare you. Firstly, because the ways of tennis are endless and then why Sinner is the sorcerer’s apprentice came to Turin to gain experience: the day will come when Jannik will enter through the main door of the Master, with the aim of annexing him. Whatever happens, it’s written in the stars of the Val Fiscalina, it will be a success.