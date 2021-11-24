The Polish Constitutional Court has ruled that part of the European Convention on Human Rights is incompatible with the country’s Constitution

The Polish Constitutional Court has ruled that part of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is incompatible with the country’s Constitution. The unconstitutionality concerns Article 6 of the Convention which guarantees the right to a fair trial by an “independent and impartial tribunal”. In Poland, the decision on incompatibility was taken by a court which, in addition to being according to many an instrument in the hands of the government, is in this case a judge and a party to the dispute.

After the decision, the Polish Deputy Minister of Justice, Sebastian Kaleta, spoke of “a great day for the rule of law and Polish sovereignty”, adding that “a new attempt to illegally interfere with the Polish judicial system from the outside has been stopped ».

The long-distance judicial clash between the European Union and Poland, which has become a semi-authoritarian-led country after the victory in the 2017 elections of the far-right Law and Justice party, has been going on for years and worsened last July on the issue of the Section disciplinary of the Supreme Court. The Union argues that that section is a body which limits the independence and impartiality of judges, and which therefore does not guarantee respect for the rule of law in Poland (a principle on which modern constitutional democracies are based, and which implies the compliance with the laws by both citizens and those who govern them).

