The Polish president has blocked a controversial media law

The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, vetoed a controversial media law that had been hotly debated in the past few weeks, which wanted to prevent foreign properties from controlling the country’s media. On December 17, the law had been definitively approved by parliament, but to be promulgated it would have had to be signed by Duda: after the president’s veto, the chances of its entry into force with the current text have been significantly reduced.

According to many critics of the Polish government, the law mainly affected TVN television, which is American-owned and considered one of the few independent sources of information in Poland.

The law was promoted by the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS, the main party in the ruling coalition) and included a ban on companies based outside the European Economic Area (EEA, which includes the countries of the Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) to own majority stakes in the Polish media.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of the PiS said the goal of the law was to prevent Polish media from being sold to Russian, Chinese or Arab investors. But according to several experts, critics of the PiS, it served above all to strengthen government control over TVN, the national television of the US group Discovery, which manages among others the popular news channel TVN24 and which had repeatedly criticized the semi-authoritarian government. of Poland.

The law was approved by the lower house (Sejm) in August, with major problems for the majority in finding the necessary votes, but in September the Senate (where the opposition is in the majority) rejected it. It was then returned to discussion in the Chamber, where on December 17 it was definitively approved with 229 votes in favor, 212 against and 11 abstentions (the Chamber can overturn the Senate’s veto in a third vote with an absolute majority of voters).

It had been harshly criticized by the United States, and both the administration of US President Joe Biden and that of his predecessor Donald Trump had lobbied for the Polish government to leave TVN alone. In August, after the first approval by the lower house, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply concerned” by the bill. President Duda himself, who despite being formally independent is linked to Law and Justice (PiS), had repeatedly expressed doubts about the law and the possible repercussions it could cause in relations with the United States.

On Monday, motivating his veto in a live televised message, Duda said he agreed in principle that there should be a limit to the presence of foreign ownership in the media sector, but added that in this case. the law would have damaged a company that is already legally operating in Poland, and which would have had a negative impact on the Polish economy. Had Duda passed the bill, Discovery would have only had six months to sell its shares in TVN.

The Polish Constitution provides that the lower house of Parliament can reject the president’s veto with a majority of three-fifths of the deputies (who are 460 in all). The ruling coalition would therefore need to 276 votes but at the moment it only has 228. LThe law will then return to the lower house for a new reading.