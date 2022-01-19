The Politecnico di Milano reveals the secrets of the Kofuns, the ancient Japanese tombs (thanks to satellite photos) – Corriere.it

from Federica Cavadini

The Japanese islands are dotted with hundreds of ancient burial mounds. This type of study had never been carried out in Japan due to the large number of archaeological sites and the fact that access to these areas is usually forbidden.

The research team Leading the research team Giulio Magli, astrophysicist and archaeologist, specialized in the study of the relationships between the architecture of ancient civilizations, the landscape and the celestial vault and conducted his research from Egypt to Asia: Three years ago I had already carried out a study on the Chinese imperial necropolises – he explains -. They had never been studied from the point of view of the link with the landscape and the sky and we had discovered the so-called crooked pyramids, not oriented towards the cardinal points. This year we studied ancient Japanese burials that the imperial family attributes to their ancestors, they are inaccessible sites, you cannot enter the perimeter, it was natural to study them via satellite and had never been done before.

The Department of Mathematics The university announced that the study carried out in the Mathematics department by Magli with Norma Baratta and Arianna Picotti, has just been published: The Japanese islands are dotted with hundreds of these burial mounds, the largest of which are shaped like a hole in the lock and are called Kofun. Built between the third and seventh centuries AD, the most impressive are attributed to the semi-legendary first emperors, while the smaller ones should belong to court officers and members of the royal family. Among them, the so-called Daisen Kofun is one of the largest monuments ever built on earth: measures 486 meters in length and about 36 in height. traditionally attributed to Emperor Nintoku, the sixteenth emperor of Japan. The Daisen also belongs to a group of tombs recently inscribed on the Unesco world heritage list. There are no written sources on the tombs, excavations are rare and limited to the smallest ones, as the largest are considered the tombs of the first semi-legendary emperors and, as such, are strictly protected by law. The protection also extends to the outside: many monuments are fenced and not allowed to enter the perimeter, for this reason it is impossible to obtain an accurate measurement of the size or height. Furthermore, their number discourages any field investigation. it is therefore natural to study them using satellite images, simple but powerful tools.

Scientific publication The research published in the scientific journal Remote Sensing, the researchers explained that using remote sensing they measured the orientation of more than a hundred Kofuns: The results indicate a strong connection of the entrance corridors with the arch of the sky where the Sun and the Moon are visible every day of the year and show the orientation of the huge keyhole-shaped Kofun relative to the arc of the bright rising sun. In particular, the Daisen Kofun oriented towards the Sun rising at the winter solstice. The orientation of the imperial tombs towards the Sun in full accord with the Japanese imperial tradition. Indeed, the mythical origin of the dynasty of Japanese emperors considers them as direct descendants of the Sun Goddess Amaterasu.

