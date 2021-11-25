The political Maradona: Guevarist, socialist and revolutionary. “Like him only Muhammad Ali”

Neither capitalism nor communism, but the third way. The lesser known face of Maradona is politic.

Guevarist, Peronist, patriot and socialist, has spent a whole life siding with the weak, against the imperialism of the strong powers. From the slums of Lanus to militant trips to Cuba, the myth of redemption has sustained him to the left of the stock, instrument and symbol of a franking mission conducted in South America as well as in the West, in the name of peoples and freedom: “A man is not treated as a commodity”.

Testimonial of the defenseless, when he was in Naples refused Juve degli Agnelli and the US passport, turn your back on the pharaonic contracts of Japanese and American multinational neoliberals, stuff worth more than 100 million dollars: “I’m sorry, I can’t accept”.

Trade unionist against Fifa, corruption and mess-ups, he hated Blatter and Havelange, branded Matarrese (Figc) as “a mafia”, decades before the attack against Uefa by Michel Platini (“I don’t want to see leaving wearing makeup”) and the SuperLega of the soulless profit-making oligarchs: “I want to keep telling the truth until the end, because I don’t like injustice.”

Read Also “Maradona was buried without a heart”: so the doctor and journalist Nelson Castro. Here’s why

For the sinister dribbling arm in arm with the third world, he ended up in the sights of the CIA, while Pele posed with the powerful Henry Kissinger, in the archives of terror for Operation Condor. “Like Maradona only Muhammad Ali from this point of view”.

Drugged, doped and perennial face like a street urchin indios, he was with the Latin Americans for independence, because the ’78 World Cup of Videla they were just a commercial for the dictatorship: “I act as their spokesperson”, as a megaphone reported Diego on the leaders Correa (Ecuador), Morales (Bolivia) and Ortega (Nicaragua). “He is a revolutionary, therefore a friend of mine”, from Venezuela he adopted him Hugo Chavez.

Fraternal of the son of Ernesto Che Guevara (“I consider him a member of the family”), in Fidel Castro he had found a father, so much so that his bearded face was imprinted on his left calf, perpendicular to the hand of Dios with which in Mexico he purged England in 86, militarized the Falklands. The Cuban commander had sensed its potential as a political heir, “the one who could, exploiting his notoriety, take the anti-imperialist cause beyond the borders of South America. A character that the media could not have obscured and who would have spoken to millions of people ”.

Boliveriano, Sandinista and Kircheneriano, an unpublished Maradona to the fans is told by the journalist Francesco Amodeo in the book El Diego Revolutionary – The fist who challenged the imperialists to redeem the southern hemisphere (Matrix editions), a concentrate of facts, background and intelligence connections to tell “perhaps the most important legacy he leaves” on 10.

World Cup in Brazil, on the rebel television channel Telesur, Maradona hosted the broadcast De Zurda (left), even the five Castro secret service agents prisoners in Miami and a six-year-old boy disputed between Cuba and the United States were interviewed: “We will arrive in all homes, we will present South America as the others have never done” .

Read Also from Massimo Cavallini’s blog Brazil 2014 World Cup, message from Uruguay: people are the opium of football

Exegete of Julian Assange (“recluse a defender of the truth”), clenched fist and allusive swastika shirt, with Chavez and Castro opposed George Bush in the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas, dragging thousands of people into the stadium of Mar Del Plata to bury the free trade treaty, economic and commercial hegemony of the USA from below. “We do not want violence or anything else, we are going to take back our dignity”, said Maradona driving a colorful train with Nobel Prize, singers and mothers courage of Plaza De Mayo. “Bush war criminal, Argentines must refuse him to come to our country. He despises us, he wants us at his feet. We Argentines have many defects, but we always maintain our dignity ”.

He was born poor, a year ago he died as if he were. Even if Diego ended up in the center of the world, discounted the price of the non-approved indignation.