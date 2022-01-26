The political significance of the new convention of general medicine

by Antonio Panti

24 JAN – Dear Director,

finally good news for public health: the national collective agreement for general medicine has been signed after years of uncertainty and indecision. It concerns the three-year period 2016/18, a backlog of two contracts. The applause to those who strongly wanted and signed it, the FIMMG in the first place, does not derive only from the economic refreshment but from many other and more substantial reasons that concern both doctors and citizens.

General medicine, understood as a holistic professional discipline, guarantor of a universal, equitable and egalitarian health service, the best barrier against inequalities, was born in Italy in the years of the transition from mutual to public health. It was born with the best of intentions and established itself on a cultural level. However, not everything went well and, after the initial excellent conditions, there was a long period of organizational and political stagnation. In practice, the Balduzzi Decree has also not been implemented and few Regions have attempted to modernize territorial assistance.

The pandemic has dramatically highlighted these shortcomings. General medicine has made and is making an enormous contribution to the fight against the pandemic thanks to the sacrifice of doctors (some even with the same life). The general practitioners are acting not only as caregivers in the area, trying to avoid excessive hospitalizations, but as administrative support to the citizens scattered in the chaos of the circulars, as telephone operators of the ASL, as a human intermediary between patients and the service now in a nervous crisis. For months the doctors were not even provided with masks.

In this context, everyone, experts and non-experts, perceived the state of abandonment of the territory and how this serious shortage put the health service in crisis for decades, underfunded and depleted of personnel and tools. It became apparent then how real the importance of general medicine was.

No medical service can survive if it is not based on the figure of a doctor who practices holistic, proactive medicine, aimed together with the individual and the community, attentive to environmental risks and to the treatment of the chronic and frail, not just a filter with respect to specialist or a custodian of economic equity but a professional capable of listening, empathy and relationality. The discomfort of doctors, overwhelmed by an incongruous and incoherent administration, becomes a risk for the continuity of the service itself.

Faced with such difficulties, which doctors denounced well before the pandemic, numerous experts in general medicine have sprung up and, unfortunately, some fantasies have found acceptance in official documents whose meaning, in summary, is what we must see from above. decide what the doctor should do on the basis of vague hourly abstractions, discussing the legal status.

The general practitioner is bound to the service and his office is a safeguard but the elasticity of the relationship allows him to respond to the needs of his patients, those who have expressed trust in him, thus exercising the freedom of choice desired by 833 but inapplicable in the relationship of dependence. Despite all the worries, general medicine has guaranteed the capillarity of the service through a network of clinics spread throughout the country, practically without costs for the service.

Finally, better late than never, the agreement relating to two three years ago was signed but which recognizes that a “new organization of primary care” is needed and that this is possible only by allowing the general practitioner to perform those skills that doctors, young or old, they have been calling for years.

The political significance is clear: in order to build the new organization of the territory according to the indications identified in the PNRR, an agreement with general doctors, essential protagonists of health and the first and fundamental interlocutors of citizens and communities is essential.

This is the meaning of the signature: in fact the agreement does not stop at resuming the previous regulatory pillars (access, optimal ratio, ceiling, choice of the citizen based on trust, capital share) but opens up new paths which, if well traveled, will allow doctors to express their professionalism and citizens more adequate assistance.

Just think of the unique role that will make it possible to reformulate home care and continuity of assistance by enhancing the response to the needs of citizens, to the inclusion of all doctors in AFT, thus overcoming individual work and replacing it with the group connected with specialists, nurses and support staff, openness to increasing clinical skills by decreasing, it is hoped, administrative skills, the obligation of some services including vaccination, the functional connection with the community housing system in which they can operate doctors, however, maintaining their peripheral studies.

In conclusion, the road is open. It is now up to the parties, Government, Regions and Doctors, to define legislation that starts immediately from 2022 and that really meets the needs of assistance today, creating that professional solidarity network, fair and universal, which was in the mind of those who thought of the reform and that can no longer wait. It is the young colleagues who must give the greatest contribution to the development of an ancient profession, but renewed and modern, concrete also in virtuality. They are the ones who will support the assistance of the next decades and they cannot miss this opportunity.

Finally, will PNRR funding be enough? Absolutely not, you need to hire nurses and support staff, offer the doctor basic diagnostic tools and complete the computerization of the service, of doctors’ offices and citizens.

All this reasoning is at risk if we do not proceed with great determination and speed. Europe is pressing and the double pandemic of the virus and chronic diseases cannot wait any longer or tolerate indecision. We are all involved in saving public health and doctors will do their duty.

Antonio Panti

January 24, 2022

