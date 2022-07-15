The polka dot dress from the Zara sales to be a ‘pretty woman’

EFE videos

Brussels worsens the economic scenario even without counting a total gas cut

Brussels, Jul 14 (EFE).- The new forecasts of the European Commission draw a worse economic scenario for the eurozone and the EU as a whole by “significantly” cutting the expansion planned for 2023, with inflation at record levels this year and the next without even accounting for a possible total cut off of gas supply by Russia. “As the reality of the prolonged Russian invasion of Ukraine takes effect, the analysis of its economic consequences for the global economy becomes more somber,” summarizes the Community Executive in a report in which it recognizes that the war is “hitting” the European economy both directly and indirectly, to put it “on a path of lower growth and higher inflation”. In this scenario, although Brussels maintains in the new forecasts the growth of the euro zone and the bloc for this year at 2.6% and 2.7%, respectively, it also inflicts significant cuts in its projections for 2023 of almost one point percentage in both cases, up to 1.4% and 1.5%. The economic services of the European Commission also worsen the inflation data to record levels due to the relentless rise in gas and the rise in food and raw material prices. In this way, Brussels calculates that the eurozone will close 2022 with an average inflation of 7.6%, one and a half points more than the increase in prices that it had calculated in May, and will soften in the following year to 4%, 1.3 points more than the previous forecast. In the bloc as a whole, inflation will be even more pronounced, with a rate that will stand at 8.3% this year and 4.6% the next, compared to 6.8% and 3.2% that the Community Executive calculated two months ago. As explained at a press conference by the Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, this darker economic scenario for the economies of the community bloc derives from the materialization of a majority of the risks that Brussels had identified in the first months of the year. “We had identified quite a few risks in previous forecasts and many have materialized,” lamented the Italian in the face of the “unpredictable” evolution of the energy markets, the tightening of financial conditions due to rate hikes by central banks, the more pronounced slowdown in United States and the lower activity in China due to new confinements. TOTAL CUT-OFF OF RUSSIAN GAS However, the biggest threat to the European Union would be a total cut-off of gas supplies by Russia which “in light of recent events, has become more than a hypothetical scenario for which there are to prepare.” “Further reductions in the supply of gas to the EU would further increase prices and amplify stagflationary forces (a scenario without economic growth and inflation at the same time),” warned the head of the Community Executive’s Economy portfolio. Gentiloni also recalled that the spring economic forecasts included an “adverse scenario” with the hypothesis of a total cut of Russian gas decreed by Moscow that “would lead the EU into a recession in the second half of the year and further depress the economic activity next year. The European Commission plans to publish a contingency plan next Wednesday to deal with such a situation, which is already considered a feasible scenario in the corridors of the European capital after the Kremlin has already totally or partially cut gas to twelve Member States and has closed, for now temporarily for maintenance reasons, the flow to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. However, Gentiloni ruled out that this emergency plan will include a proposal to limit the price of gas at European Union, as demanded by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and supported by other members of the bloc, including Spain. Although Brussels is evaluating such a measure, the Italian commissioner said that it would not be something “for the next few days” but that it would be designed for “future extraordinary scenarios.” (c) EFE Agency