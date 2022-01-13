News

The Polkadot cryptocurrency lost more than 8% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

In the last 24 hours the price of Polkadot it fell by 8.97% to $ 24.61, continuing its downward trend observed in the last week of 7%, from $ 26.27 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Polkadot over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

In the last week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 9%, in contrast to its current offer, which has seen a decrease of 0.50%; this figure brings the current supply to 1.07 billion coins. According to our data, DOT’s current ranking by market cap is # 9 at $ 26.22 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where can you buy Polkadot?

If you are interested in buying Polkadot or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

‘Tarantino didn’t want me to audition’

17 hours ago

The three most beautiful looks of Emma Watson, the Harry Potter sorceress

1 week ago

Ben Affleck, on the red carpet with George Clooney (thinking of Jennifer Lopez): “My happy life”

October 5, 2021

the first images with Jennifer Aniston

September 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button