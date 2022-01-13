The Polkadot cryptocurrency lost more than 8% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Polkadot it fell by 8.97% to $ 24.61, continuing its downward trend observed in the last week of 7%, from $ 26.27 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Polkadot over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 9%, in contrast to its current offer, which has seen a decrease of 0.50%; this figure brings the current supply to 1.07 billion coins. According to our data, DOT’s current ranking by market cap is # 9 at $ 26.22 billion.

Where can you buy Polkadot?

If you are interested in buying Polkadot or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.