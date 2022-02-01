The polluting emissions of bitcoin? 50 times lower than those of aviation

According to the latest Bitcoin Mining Network report by veterans of digital asset management Coinshares, the effect of bitcoin on climate change is greatly overestimated when compared to some sectors, not to mention some nation-states.

For starters, all bitcoin miners on Earth use only 0.05% of global electricity consumption. Bitcoiners are responsible for 89 TWh, while the world population consumes 162.194 Twh. When it comes to carbon footprints (calculated as tons of carbon dioxide emitted by this or that sector in 12 months), bitcoin mining can’t even compete with some segments.

That is to say, it emits 50 times less CO2 than aviation, 25 times less than air conditioners, and half that of the data center segment. Even the world’s dryers emit 12% more CO2 than bitcoin miners. Since bitcoin is often compared to digital gold, it is interesting to admit that the gold mining industry is three times more dangerous to the environment than bitcoin mining.

However, even these numbers can be reduced – the bitcoin mining segment can benefit from switching to burnt and vented natural gas. If this revolution were to take place, Bitcoin mining around the world would become negative for carbon. As it emerged earlier, bitcoin backer Alex Gladstein noted that bitcoin’s carbon footprint could be compared to that of cruise ships.