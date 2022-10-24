The Ponferrada library offers 1,000 out-of-print copies to its users

The Valentin Garcia Yebra Municipal Library today makes available to its users about 1,000 copies discontinuedboth adult and children’s literature, so they can take them home and give them a second life in their homes. With this initiative, Ponferrada commemorates the Libraries Dayin memory of the destruction of the Sarajevo library set on fire in 1992 during the Balkan War.

As in previous years, each user will be able to go to the library lobby to take a maximum of two books to his house, explained municipal sources. In addition, starting at 7:00 p.m., the Casa de la Cultura will host the screening of the film GhostWorld (2001), based on the homonymous comic by Daniel Clowes and performed by Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson, under the direction of Terry Zwigoff. The session is part of the film cycle in original version ‘land of passage’dedicated to North American independent cinema.

To complement the projection, those responsible for the municipal library will offer a selection of comics inspired by great successes of literature, comics made into movies and biographical comics of famous writers. In this regard, they recalled that the graphic novel is a literary genre that has been on the rise in recent years, with more than 4,000 comics published in Spain last year.