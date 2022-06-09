The poor face of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, USA, Jun 8 (Prensa Latina) Wealth and poverty coexist in Los Angeles, the California city that hosts the Summit of the Americas and the opposite Summit of the Peoples.

An exclusive. Another seeks to make visible majorities, those who, in the balance of inequality in the world’s leading power, bear the brunt.

Los Angeles is the mecca of cinema, iconic Hollywood, a symbol of the entertainment industry, the place of the stars and the exclusive Beverly Hills, Venice Beach and the Walk of Fame.

It is the metropolis of Rodeo Drive, the street of luxurious shops, expensive restaurants and hotels, enshrined in “Pretty Woman”, that 1990 romantic comedy that brings to mind a twentysomething Julia Roberts (prostitute Vivian) together to Richard Gere (executive Edward).

But, those are just some pretty pictures. That of the thriving and prosperous metropolis that would encourage the challenge of the American dream.

However, the reverse does not. The dark side? It is sad, the one they try to hide from the photographs and from the eyes of illustrious visitors, as happens with the homeless, displaced these days to prevent them from obscuring the camera frame.

A friend from New York who came here to Los Angeles commented that the authorities seem to cover up the spaces that don’t fit into the sold story of prosperity and strength.

Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to show the bright side, he said, to President Joe Biden and his guests.

However, behind those lights is the suburb of Skid Row and the periphery that surrounds the opulence with tents, beggars, vagrants and people with empty eyes of hope.

More than 500,000 people live in the streets of this country. In Los Angeles, 38 percent of its population swells the homeless statistics, Claudia de la Cruz, co-director of The People’s Forum platform, told this reporter.

It is paradoxical that in California, the so-called Golden State, the per capita income is about 66 thousand dollars and exhibits the highest percentage of absolute poverty in the United States.

For Mark Baldassare, president of the Public Policy Institute of California, “the distance between the rich and the poor impacts housing costs, the cost of living, the homeless crisis.”

More than one in six Californians is poor, revealed a report released in March of last year.

This is the reverse, that of the excluded in a country where governments hold others to account without offering solutions in their own.