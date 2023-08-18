The “poor man’s cocaine”, which costs US$3 a pill, is a threat…

Bloomberg – Europe is preparing for a possible influx of the drug that has gripped the Middle East, as political changes and crackdowns in the Gulf are prompting producers in Syria and Lebanon to reach new markets.

The amphetamine pill Captagon, which sells for between $3 and $25 per pill, is produced and trafficked primarily by individuals and groups linked to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies., Lebanese Hezbollah Militia, According to the US Department of State and Treasury, the UK Foreign Office and independent researchers.

This medicine, already popular in parts of the Middle East, is easy to make. Called the “poor man’s cocaine”, it is said to promote energy and productivity, wakefulness, euphoria, as well as a feeling of confusion and invincibility. The drug has also been linked to terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Two prominent researchers at the think tank New Lines Institute estimate that Captagon has generated up to $10 billion in business over the past three years, with much of the proceeds benefiting Assad’s inner circle and allies, who are vilified in the West for his bloody acts. remain heavily approved by. The suppression of the 2011 Syrian uprising. Assad and his government deny involvement in the manufacture and trade of Captagon.

But now Captagon is likely to become a threat to Europe and the rest of the world as well, officials and experts have warned. Experts say the Saudi action, along with its recent efforts to re-engage Assad to stem the flow of the drug, is prompting producers to develop new routes and markets.

“Like any illegal economy, these traffickers and smugglers are becoming more sophisticated and advanced in their attempt to target new transit markets, identify new routes, and then create new consumer markets.” said Carolyn Rose, director of the New Lines Institute, where she leads a research project on the Captagon trade. “They are adapting and adopting new methods.”

Two senior EU officials said on condition of anonymity that intelligence reports they have seen and briefings they have received from their counterparts in the Middle East suggest that Captagon flows into Europe are likely to accelerate, which Driven by Syria’s need for cash and Assad’s desire to export. Countries he considers harmful include addiction and social tensions.

Like the United States, European powers first supported popular protests against Assad and then backed political dissidents and rebel groups who have tried to oust him.

Although Captagon has not yet become a problem in Europe, the officials said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.The issue is now on everyone’s radar, with policymakers and security officials across the continent raising concerns about it.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia last week, Assad claimed that war, weak governance and corruption have turned Syria into a “prosperous” base for manufacturing and trade captagons, but he denied his government’s involvement. He said that the responsibility lies with Western and regional states who have “brought chaos in Syria” by intervening on the side of their opponents.

new markets

According to Rose of the New Lines Institute, Europe is at risk of experiencing the same scenario that has occurred in Iraq and Turkey, given that these two countries were popular transshipment points for Captagon but are now becoming destination markets. Iraqi officials announced in early August that they had dismantled a major network after locating the first Captagon factory in July.

The threat, he said, looms not only in countries on the European periphery such as Greece and Italy, where authorities seized more than 14 tons of captagon in 2020, but also in the center and north, where several raids have taken place. warehouse in recent years.

Jurisdictions where seizures occurred between 2015–2022(Source: Observatory for Politics)

In 2021, Austrian investigators coordinated with their counterparts on four continents to break up an international cartel smuggling Captagon pills from Lebanon and Syria into Europe. The drug ring, which used a Salzburg pizzeria as one of its hubs, shipped captors to Saudi Arabia inside pizza ovens and washing machines. The smugglers’ reasoning was that the Saudis were less likely to search shipments coming from Europe.

According to a senior official familiar with the UN office’s thinking, as drugs are smuggled through new routes, some middlemen are paid in the form of the drug itself, leaving the local market at risk of spillover. United against drugs and crime.

The growing scope of the Captagon trade is also worrying the United States.

Two US lawmakers introduced a bill in July to impose new sanctions on Assad, with one describing him as “an international drug lord”. In June, the Biden administration unveiled its strategy to “disrupt, undermine and destroy illegal Captagon networks linked to the Assad regime” in accordance with the “Captagon Law” passed last year.

This year, Brussels, London and Washington imposed sanctions on Syrians and Lebanese, including three of Assad’s cousins, whom they accused of mass-producing Captagon.

The drug first appeared in Germany in the early 1960s as a licensed drug under the trade name “Captagon”. Its main ingredient was phenytoin, and it was prescribed for a number of conditions, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, both Syria and Lebanon began to emerge as production centers in the 2000s. Production surged after a popular uprising against Assad was brutally crushed and it turned into a war that attracted regional powers and global and extremist groups. The Arab Gulf states have been the largest market for Captagon for the past two decades.

Arab tablets

According to Karam Shaar, a Syrian economist and researcher who advises Western governments on Syria’s war economy, more than a billion Captagon bullets have been confiscated over the past three years, most of which were meant for the state.

A Saudi doctor from a Riyadh public hospital unit that treats drug addiction and overdose described the situation as dire, as teenagers often arrived at the hospital after taking 10 to 15 Captagon pills. He has seen users switch to more harmful synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine. Efforts to contact Saudi Interior and Health Ministry officials were unsuccessful.

A senior Saudi official said on condition of anonymity that if Captagon use and the drug problem in general were not addressed, it could pose a threat to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 economic transformation plan. revolves around youth mobilization. , About 63% of the population is under the age of 30, and MBS personally oversees what Saudi officials describe as a war on drugs.

The drug has also become popular outside Saudi Arabia and is consumed from the United Arab Emirates to Jordan, where the army has been recruited to fight Captagon smuggling., Cracking down on the smuggling of captains from Syria and Lebanon was top of the agenda at a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo on Tuesday.

diplomatic tool

In last week’s interview, Assad called for lifting European and US sanctions on Syria and making money to rebuild the economy a precondition for any progress in the fight against Captagon or for allowing Syrian refugees to return to their homes appeared.

Leena Khatib, director of the SOAS Middle East Institute, who testified before British lawmakers in June, said Assad was deploying Captagon as a “diplomatic tool” to try to get financial aid from Saudi Arabia and lift sanctions from the West. Are.

Michel Duclos, the former French ambassador to Syria who is now affiliated with the Institut Montagne and the Atlantic Council, claimed that Assad was using Captagon as a bargaining chip, just as his father Hafez did during the mid-1970s with Middle Eastern terrorists. Had used covert support for the groups. 1990s.

“He creates the problem and then presents himself as the only person who can solve it,” Duclos said, referring to Assad.

With assistance from Jonathan Tyrone, Cagan Coke and Mohamed Taseer.

Read more on bloomberg.com