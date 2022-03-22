The poorly executed stunt for TikTok for which the driver of a Tesla is being sought by the Police in the US

Tesla driver to face charges of speeding and damaging other cars

The Los Angeles Police offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who can facilitate the capture of a TikTok social network user who, according to authorities, is responsible for performing a stunt with a Tesla. that ended up going wrong and for which several vehicles were affected.

Through a video that went viral on different social networks such as the YouTube platform, in which it is shown a 2018 black Tesla S-BLM that rises approximately several feet into the air before colliding with parked cars in the Echo Park neighborhood. This happened last Saturday night, as published by the American news network FOX News in its Los Angeles correspondent.

In one of the videos that circulated on social networks, you can see how the vehicle is completely raised in the air.

Then it was learned that the driver of the vehicle fled because “the 2018 Tesla was rented and was abandoned at the scene,” the police told the media. KABC-TV.

The driver, who has not been identified by name, but whose TikTok handle, @dominyas, was knownwill face hit-and-run charges once he is caught.

The authorities told FOX Los Angeles who contacted the requested person’s account “based on public posts on their account.”

A 2018 black Tesla S-BLM

While Los Angeles Police Department investigators no longer need leads on the suspected driver, they are still asking challenge witnesses to come forward.

It was learned that the Tesla was destroyed after the incident on Saturday, while other cars suffered damage to the rear of the bumpers.

The event took place during a Tesla meeting organized online, in which all the brand’s users gathered in a scheduled place. Several people filmed the stunt of the car while they were on the street.

KEEP READING:

The car that Sebastien Loeb used in the Dakar has its street version that very few will be able to buy

Why should airbag suits be mandatory in addition to the helmet on motorcycles?

Extended reality: how technology designed to make car trips more entertaining works

Hydrogen is one step closer to being a true green energy option for the cars of the future

Driverless cars: the US gives free rein to vehicles conceived from scratch to be autonomous

How much external conditions influence the performance of an electric car