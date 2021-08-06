The pop divas Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton stars from docuserie – PHOTOS

Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton: accustomed to success but also the object of scrutiny by the media and the public since you were teenagers; tampinate by paparazzi and obsessive interest of fans and gossip newspapers especially with respect to their fragility and intimate aspects. Worlds become sources of storytelling from life in recent months with the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil by Michael Ratner and the documentaries This is Paris by Alexandra Dean and Framing Britney Spears by Samantha Stark.

A renewed interest, in the case of the singer of Toxic (on which there are already other non-fiction films in the pipeline), proved useful to relaunch her legal action against the protection of her father (there is talk of a new hearing in mid-July), who now manages her assets, although Britney Spears has branded on Instagram the films about her as “hypocrites” because they criticize the media that attacked her but “then they do like them” continuing to exalt “the negative and most traumatic parts of my life”. Totally different points of view of Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton, who were co-executives of the works on them. In the case of the four-part docuseries for YouTube originals Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil by Michael D.

Ratner, the singer, her collaborators and family members also uncensoredly tell the almost deadly overdose faced by the pop star in 2018 and the consequences it caused. “I had the opportunity to tell my story at a time when the world had been made silent by covid – explains Lovato in the streaming meetings organized by the Deadline magazine for the contenders of the season in the documentary categories and ‘unscripted’ programs -. It was a therapeutic experience.”

Agree with her Paris Hilton, who in This Is Paris by Alexandra Dean (YouTube Originals), for the first time talks about the abuse she would have suffered in a boarding school specialized in ‘straightening out’ difficult boys. Before the film debuted “I was terrified – she says – but when it came out the amount of love and support received from all over the world was overwhelming”.

Loading... Advertisements

© Reserved reproduction