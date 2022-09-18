The pop legacy of Elizabeth II: from the Beatles tribute to her hand in hand with James Bond

It’s not the first time Atkinson has laughed at royalty. In fact, in 1990 Mr. Bean already met the queen mother herself. Atkinson has admitted in more than one interview that his jokes about the royal family “are born of love and respect”. “The last thing I want,” says Atkinson, “is for my humor to discredit the monarchy, because I really need it for inspiration and comedy.”

2005: A video clip not suitable for MTV

Three years after dancing alongside George Michael, Queen Elizabeth II appeared on a somewhat more controversial video clip: the theme U Don’t Know Me of electronic duo Basement Jaxx. In it, we see Queen Elizabeth II leaving Buckingham Palace for a crazy night out drinking, fighting with nightclub bouncers or a woman in an alley, eating a kebab, and running from the police. However, it was the sequence in which the queen gropes a dancer that she made MTV refused to broadcast the video clip before seven in the evening.

2006: The First Peter Morgan Tribute

Peter Morgan, screenwriter of The Crown, began his career investigating what happens behind the gates of the palace. This is how the 2006 film was born The Queenwhich featured Morgan as a screenwriter, Stephen Frears director and Helen Mirren as the main character. The film, which earned Mirren an Oscar and praise from Her Majesty, mixes fact and fiction to take us back to the fateful death of Princess Diana and how the Crown responded to the event. Though the monarch’s popularity plummeted after Diana’s death by the cool reaction of her former mother-in-law, Morgan managed to evoke some sympathy for the queen from the audience.

2007: An unusual reader

The dramatist Alan Bennettauthor of the aforementioned A Question of Attributionreturned to speak of the queen in his delightful 2007 novel An unusual reader. In it, Bennett explores a parallel universe in which the queen stumbles across a traveling library while chasing one of her corgis and decides to trade her life for literature, becoming obsessed with the written word to the point of recruiting a clerk from the palace. Buckingham as a guide in this new world. Devouring all the books that fall into her hands, from celebrity biographies to classics, Bennett introduces us to a queen who feels, for the first time in her life, that she has missed a lot.: “I had been reading one of the several lives of Sylvia Plath and the truth is that she was quite glad that hers had not been anything like it. However, reading the memoirs of Lauren BacallShe couldn’t help but feel that Bacall had been so much luckier in life than she was, and to her surprise, she found herself envying her for it.”

2012: Hand in hand with James Bond

The queen had a little more success in her early days in pop culture in 2012, when she hit it off with Danny BoyleDirector of Trainspottingand with James Bond himself (Daniel Craig), to film a comic sequence for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics. In the skit, Agent 007 picks up the queen from Buckingham Palace on her way to the Olympic grounds (the queen reportedly insisted on having a role and speaking during the sequence). What no one expected is that they parachuted, after being skillfully replaced by a couple of specialists. The entire stadium collapsed as, to the beat of the Bond theme, the Queen made her grand entrance escorted by Prince Philip.

2012: When the queen appeared in Family Guy

During its tenth season, the popular American series wanted to get into the rag with British royalty thanks to the help of Cate Blanchett. In the episode, which transformed the series’ characters into ordinary Brits, Peter attempts to steal a lock of the queen’s hair during a parade, mistakenly thinking he is related to her. Blanchett voiced the monarch in the episode, which ends with Peter chasing her to her death in a tunnel, in a clear (and unfortunate) parallel to Princess Diana’s car accident.

2013: The Audience

Hellen Mirren is back at it again with Peter Morgan in The Audiencea play that I imagined the monarch’s weekly meetings with her prime ministers throughout the years. Mirren, who had already won an Oscar for playing the queen, won a Tony Award for her role on stage. “Everyone knows that the Queen’s weekly meetings with the Prime Minister happen. What we don’t know is what happens in them,” Morgan told the magazine. dead line when explaining his creative process. “So I set out to reconstruct them, to think about how each prime minister would feel at each moment in history: euphoric, defeated, tired or even paranoid. Since we also know what was going on in the queen’s life at that time, to explore the intersection between the two I found it very interesting”.