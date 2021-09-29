the pop star cuts the hair and relaunches the fashion of the pixie cut

When it comes to hair, Rihanna is a real transformer. Since she made her debut as a singer until today she has changed her look many times, going from long and wavy brown hair to short red hair. She had recently opted for the mullet while in view of the summer she returned to the pixie cut of a beautiful jet black.

Rihanna she knows how to set a trend like few other women in the world and she manages to do it in spite of those who made her feel that she no longer had the body of the past, when she made her debut very young in the world of music. Since his physicality has changed there has been no lack of criticism and offenses. She simply grew up, became a woman and getting fat was never a source of shame, but of pride. Perhaps someone would have preferred her to remain trapped in the stereotypical image of perfection, while she continues to be proud of her body and is not afraid to show it. Not surprisingly, her sexy lingerie brand is aimed at women of all sizes, because as an entrepreneur she has embraced a very specific philosophy: sensuality and all-round beauty that have nothing to do with weight or with the ideal of perfection. . That’s why the designer wanted the garments to be as inclusive as possible, to be worn by women of all sizes. And speaking of dictating trends, her new look could become the new trend of spring, when it comes to hair.

Rihanna gives us a break

She is not only a successful singer, but also an established stylist, a beauty icon capable of surprising and amusing at every change of look. This time, it wasn’t a detail of her outfit that caught the eye, but a new haircut. In fact, the 33-year-old has returned to short hair. He wore it for the first time at a dinner in the famous Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica (California), a well-known place very popular with celebrities. She came with a pixie cut which has taken the place of her voluminous and thick hair. Used to wearing sexy clothes, this time she has instead opted for something more jaunty, very colorful: vintage Dior jacket with cobalt blue feathers (over 18 thousand euros), apple green cigarette trousers with tie dye print by Chrome Hearts, cropped t-shirt by Hyein Seo, vintage Versace sunglasses and The Attico white pumps, Amber model (620 euros). A touch of sensuality is inevitable: the red lipstick. “My favorite pixie“: that’s how the photographer Miles Diggs defined it, who immortalized it at the club.

Rihanna with the mullet in 2020

All Rihanna’s hair looks

The first time the world began to hear her name (and her music) Rihanna was a very young girl with brown hair: her hair look he was young and sober, but equally trendy, with a preference for wavy hair. But over time the singer has changed her look several times, also distorting it in a decisive way. Already in 2008 she wore the pixie cut, beloved by the stars, to which she sometimes gave a touch of whimsical color, passing from yellow to red or pink shades.

Rihanna with short hair in 2008

And fire red was the color we saw on her head for a long time: a look that further lit up her gritty, decisive and warm character. More recently she has brought back the mullet of the 80s, the so-called “chicken hairstyle” already shown in 2013. Now she is back to the decidedly jaunty black pixie cut, which gives her a young and fresh air: in how many will decide to copy it this summer?