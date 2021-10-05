the pop star strolls in Hawaii with little Daisy

Pop star Katy Perry, on vacation in Hawaii, enjoys the good weather with her daughter, Daisy

Katy Perry, the queen of pop, is struggling with the way of a new mother. She is currently on vacation in Hawaii with her sweetheart, actor Orlando Bloom, and their six-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Katy seems to be enjoying the sunshine: she was photographed taking her baby for a walk surrounded by Hawaiian nature. Her outfit is a far cry from the glittering stage costumes she usually wears during her performances.

To get some sun, Katy chose a tank top, comfortable leggings and a hat to protect herself (or hide from photographers), with “MAMA” written on it. Of course, being still in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Katy had the mask with her. She wore it lowered under her chin, given the total solitude in which she and little Daisy were. The two “girls” were later joined by Katy’s boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, on the magnificent Pacific island.

Thirty-six-year-old Katy Perry and her betrothed Orlando Bloom have recently purchased a luxurious mansion in Montecito, California. The estimated value of the house is around 14.2 million dollars. In August 2019, the two welcomed little Daisy Dove Bloom. At the time they declared: “We are in seventh heaven! We are overwhelmed with love and wonder at the arrival of our daughter, who is in perfect health ”.

The couple began dating in 2016 and then broke up around March 2017. But the flame didn’t go out. Katy and Orlando have sanctioned the return of their love with a trip to the Maldives in 2018: from that moment on they have been inseparable and have shared many adventures together. In February 2019 the two announced their official engagement, waiting for the big “yes”. Before falling madly in love with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry was married to TV presenter and comedian Russell Brand, from 2010 to 2012. Bloom, on the other hand, has a failed marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr: he has been linked to her since 2010. to 2013. The two also have a 10-year-old son, Flynn.