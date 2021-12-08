The Pope and the lesson on “democracy in danger”

A lesson on democracy, after the important speech given in Athens, that of Pope Francis who spoke to the envoys of the Italian and international newspapers, on board the plane that brought him back to Rome after his five-day trip to Cyprus and in Greece. But it is on the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit that the Pontiff amazed everyone, because he said that he accepted them “not on the altar of truth but of hypocrisy”. Because “our Church is not used to having a sinful bishop”, as was St. Peter. And he added: “The sins of the flesh are not the most serious”.

The Pontiff explained that saying no to populisms does not mean denying respect for the identity of individual countries, in favor of a supranational government that makes decisions for all. And that ideological colonization must also be evoked when it comes to Christmas. In short, Francis wanted to avoid too easy simplifications starting from his words. Specifying that “democracy is a treasure, a treasure of civilization and must be guarded, and not only guarded by a higher entity, but by the countries themselves”. To be clearer, he gives the example of Nazism. “Today I see two dangers: one that of populisms that are starting to show their nails here and there and I think of a great populism of the last century, Nazism. Nazism was a populism that defended national values ​​and managed to annihilate democratic life, to become a bloody dictatorship ”. Then, responding precisely to a question about “right-wing governments”, he explained: “Be careful that governments do not slip down this path of populisms, which have nothing to do with popularisms that are an expression of free peoples, which are it shows its identity, value, art and maintains itself “. But there is the exact opposite risk. “When national values ​​are sacrificed, on the other hand, democracy is demolished, one enters a path in which slowly … they are watered down”. And we end up “towards an ugly word, I don’t want to say this, but I can’t find another one, an empire, a kind of supranational government and this must make us think”.

In short, no to populisms, a dictatorship “of us” against “the others”, as in Nazism. But don’t end up “watering down your own identities …” At this point the Pope quotes a novel written in 1903. “You will say that this Pope is antiquated – written by Benson, an English gentleman … this gentleman Benson wrote a novel called “The Lord of the world” where he dreams of a future with an international government where with economic and political measures he governs all countries (…) and this government tries to achieve equality among all, but when this happens when there is a superpower that dictates economic and social behavior to other countries “. This is also not good. Even if the Pope admits that he “is not a political scientist” (that is, a political scientist).

The example of all this? The European Union document on Christmas. “It is an anachronism of history. Many dictatorships have tried to do this: think of Napoleon, of the Nazi and Communist dictatorship, it is a fashion of watered down secularism, and this is something that does not work during history “. But then he also adds that “speaking of the European Union, I think it is necessary”. Literally: “One must take in hand the ideals of the founding fathers who were ideals of greatness and be careful not to make way for ideological colonization, this could lead to dividing countries … the EU must respect each country as it is structured inside (… ) Be careful because sometimes they come and bring projects like this there and they don’t know what to do. Each country has its own peculiarity… solidarity of brothers in a community of brothers that respects the identity of the countries, be careful not to be a vehicle for ideological colonization “.

Then the stance, from a certain point of view, more unsettling. Responding to Le Monde’s question as to why he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, the Pope surprised everyone: “I wonder what Aupetit did that was so serious that he had to resign. If we do not know the accusation we cannot condemn. What was the accusation? Who knows? Before answering I will say: carry out the investigation, because if he was convicted … But who condemned him … the chatter. But what did he do? We do not know. Thing? You will know why, because it was a lack of the sixth commandment, not total, small deficiencies, messages he sent to the secretary. This is a sin, but it is not one of the gravest sins, because sins of the flesh are not the gravest. The most serious sins are those that have the most angelicality. (…) As it was for Peter, the bishop on whom Jesus Christ founded the Church. How come the community of that time had accepted a sinful bishop and that was with sins (serious …, ed) ―- denying Christ. It was a normal Church used to always feeling sinful. We see that our Church is not used to having a sinful bishop. Let’s pretend to say my bishop is a saint. We are all sinners. The chatter that grows and takes away the fame (reputation, ed) of the person, will not be able to speak because he has lost his fame … the chatter of the people responsible for telling the thing … has taken away his fame (reputation, ed) so publicly and this it is an injustice ”. Here one could have waited for the Pope to go back on his decision. Instead he took responsibility for a wrong choice. “This is why I accepted Aupetit’s resignation not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy”. An answer that will probably go down in history.