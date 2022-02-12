The Pope announces great hope for the urgent end of the pandemic

The great news announced today by the Pope which aims to close a period of great suffering and pain, with a restart full of hope and a renewed outlook on the future.

The words of the Pontiff clearly explained the goal of this extraordinary event announced in a letter.

The Pontiff has decided to give all the faithful and the internal world a sign of “rebirth of which we all feel the urgency”. The announcement of a Jubilee in 2025, to mark the end of the pandemic and a return to a life full of hope and trust for the future. The objective is in fact that of “favoring the recomposition of a climate of hope and trust”.

The Pope’s great announcement: a Jubilee at the end of the pandemic

The themes of this Jubilee were made known by the Pope in a letter sent to Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization. “In the last two years, there has not been a country that has not been shocked by the sudden epidemic that, in addition to having touched the drama of death in solitude, the uncertainty and the provisional nature of existence, has changed our way of life ”, is what the Pope painfully attests in his letter.

“As Christians we have suffered together with all our brothers and sisters the same sufferings and limitationsi ”, underlined Francesco. “Our churches remained closed, as well as schools, factories, offices, shops and places dedicated to free time. We have all seen some freedoms limited and the pandemic, in addition to pain, has sometimes aroused doubt, fear and bewilderment in our hearts ”.

Painful years in which many certainties have been seen to crumble at any moment, to make room, often, for fear and pain. Up to barring the doors of the churches, with the great pain of the faithful who for months were unable to receive the Eucharist. 25 years after the Great Jubilee announced by John Paul II, the Church once again shows the way of hope to a world that seems to have lost itand replaced by a gloomy and desperate time.

In anticipation of the Jubilee, a year of “symphony of prayer”

“We have full confidence that the epidemic can be overcome and the world will rediscover its rhythms of personal relationships and social life”, writes the Pope. For this reason, Francis concludes, “we must keep burning the torch of hope that has been given to usand do everything possible so that everyone regains the strength and the certainty of looking to the future with an open mind, a confident heart and a far-sighted mind “.

Without ever forgetting “the spiritual dimension of the Jubilee, which invites conversion”. The motto chosen by the Pope is “Pilgrims of hope”. In the meantime, however, the Pontiff has called the faithful to a journey of preparation for this extraordinary event that will mark a real rebirth of the whole world, which will have its officialization with the Bull of Indiction, which will be issued in due time.

In fact, the Pope explained that he “rejoices” at the thought that, throughout the year preceding the Jubilee event, a great “symphony of prayer” can make its way into the life of the Church and the entire community, in which “Thank God for the many gifts of his love for us and praise his work in creation”.